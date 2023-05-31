[Latest] Global Smart Fleet Management Market Size/Share Worth USD 600 Billion by 2030 at a 9% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Smart Fleet Management Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 386 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 412 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 600 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Globecomm Systems Inc., Siemens, IBM Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Cisco Systems, Inc, Tech Mahindra Limited, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sierra Wireless, and others.

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, US, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Smart Fleet Management Market Size, Trends and Insights By Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Marine), By Application (ADAS, Tracking, Fuel Cards, Optimization, Automatic Vehicle Identification), By Connectivity (Long Range, Short Range), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

CMI research report offers a 360-degree view of the Smart Fleet Management market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with the impact they have on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Smart Fleet Management market.

Smart Fleet Management Market: Overview

The fleet sector is changing rapidly as new trends and technology emerge frequently and transform it in all aspects. Since fleet operators’ top priorities are lowering costs and managing risks, they are prepared to adopt innovation. Telematics-enabled fleet management solutions help maintain efficiency and safety standards and increase supply-chain visibility, cost savings, and regulatory compliance.

Growth Factors

Adoption of Cloud-based Technologies Boosting the Smart Fleet Management Market

One of the key drivers propelling the market’s growth is the need to increase operational efficiency and improve vehicle safety. Additionally, the vehicles’ inclusion of connected car technology has improved the fleet management process. The development of intelligent transport systems is assisted by government initiatives designed to build a more dependable and secure transportation network, which is propelling the growth of the Smart Fleet Management Market .

Promoting connected automobiles has been considerably encouraged by rising traffic jams, energy use, and carbon emissions. Smart Fleet Management systems enable the operator to save money and improve operational effectiveness while providing real-time fleet information. The benefits of connected automobiles are numerous, including real-time tracking and monitoring.

Segmental Overview

The market for Smart Fleet Management is segmented into transportation, mode, application, and connectivity. By transportation mode, the roadways segment is estimated to dominate the Smart Fleet Management market in 2021. Numerous benefits provided by connected vehicles, including remote diagnostics, remote monitoring, fuel management, route optimization, reduced vehicle idle time, and predictive maintenance, significantly impact the segment’s growth. These technologies allow fleet management business owners to lower business risk and improve fleet operations. These operational advantages, in addition to government support and vehicle and road safety measures, are projected to fuel market growth for the roadways segment.

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific Region to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

This is due to the expansion of transportation infrastructure in developing nations like Malaysia, Singapore, India, South Korea, Singapore, Japan, and China. It is predicted that as connectivity solutions become more widely used, the market for ADAS technology will expand significantly in the coming years.

The need for car safety features is also greatly increased by the growing number of accident cases around the region, which will help to reduce the number of fatalities from road accidents throughout Asia and the Pacific.

Road accidents, one of the primary causes of disability and death in the region, are responsible for about 62% of all fatalities in the region, according to UNESCAP. Following this, the governments of the various nations in the Asia Pacific have made it mandatory to implement car safety technologies to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities on the roads.

The aforementioned factors are expected to support the growth of the Smart Fleet Management market in the region.

North America is expected to hold the second-largest market share. The region has seen an increase in the use of Smart Fleet Management services, and it is projected that nations like the United States and Canada will be the main growth contributors to the region’s Smart Fleet Management market in the future.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Smart Fleet Management market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Smart Fleet Management market forward?

What are the Smart Fleet Management Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Smart Fleet Management Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Smart Fleet Management market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 360 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 600 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 9% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Globecomm Systems Inc., Siemens, IBM Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Cisco Systems, Inc, Tech Mahindra Limited, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sierra Wireless, and Others Key Segment By Transportation Mode, Application, Connectivity, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

The top market players are implementing a variety of inorganic growth strategies, including mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, to improve their position in the global industry, making the market for Smart Fleet Management extremely competitive. To retain and increase its competitive advantage in the industry, they are also aggressively investing in product development and enhancement as well as research and development.

Browse the full “Smart Fleet Management Market Size, Trends and Insights By Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Marine), By Application (ADAS, Tracking, Fuel Cards, Optimization, Automatic Vehicle Identification), By Connectivity (Long Range, Short Range), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/smart-fleet-management-market/

Some of the prominent players

Continental AG

DENSO CORPORATION

Globecomm Systems Inc.

Siemens

IBM Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Cisco Systems, Inc

Tech Mahindra Limited

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sierra Wireless

Others

The global smart fleet management market is segmented as follows:

By Transportation Mode

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Marine

By Application

ADAS

Tracking

Fuel Cards

Optimization

Automatic Vehicle Identification

By Connectivity

Long Range

Short Range

By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

