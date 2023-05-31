Point of Care Glucose Testing Market to Reach USD 4.58 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Diabetes Prevalence

Reports And Data

The Point of Care Glucose Testing (POCGT) market was USD 3.22 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Point of Care Glucose Testing (POCGT) Market, which was valued at USD 3.22 Billion in 2022, is expected to experience a rapid revenue growth with a projected CAGR of 4% throughout the forecast period. The market's expansion is primarily driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the demand for accurate and real-time glucose monitoring. Additionally, advancements in POCGT device technology and the growing need for effective and cost-efficient diabetes management solutions are contributing to the market's revenue growth.

The need for POCGT is predominantly influenced by the rising prevalence of diabetes, particularly Type 2 diabetes. According to the World Diabetes Federation, the global percentage of adults with diabetes was estimated to be 10.4% in 2021, with projections indicating an increase to 11.4% by 2045. Unhealthy lifestyles characterized by sedentary behavior, poor diets, and lack of exercise are further contributing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes. Consequently, the demand for POCGT is expected to rise as patients seek real-time and accurate glucose monitoring to effectively manage their diabetes.

POCGT devices are continuously improving in terms of precision, usability, and affordability due to advancements in technology. These developments include downsizing of devices, wireless connectivity, and integration with cloud computing. The introduction of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) devices and the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms into POCGT devices have significantly enhanced the accuracy and effectiveness of glucose monitoring.

However, several factors may impede the market's revenue growth. One such factor is the lack of awareness among consumers about POCGT devices, particularly in developing nations. Additionally, strict regulatory requirements and the comparatively higher cost of POCGT devices compared to traditional glucose testing techniques may hinder market growth. Furthermore, factors such as limited accuracy and precision of POCGT devices and the need for frequent calibration and maintenance may also pose challenges to the market's revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The Point of Care Glucose Testing (POCGT) market is comprised of various products used for monitoring glucose levels. Some of the prominent products in this market include the Accu Check Aviva Meter, Onetouch Verio Flex, i-STAT, Freestyle Lite, Bayer CONTOUR Blood Glucose Monitoring System, True Metrix, Accu-Chek Inform II, StatStrip, and others.

In terms of product outlook, the Accu Check Aviva Meter is a widely used device for glucose testing. It offers accurate and reliable results, making it a popular choice among healthcare professionals and patients. The Onetouch Verio Flex is another notable product in the market, known for its user-friendly design and convenience.

The i-STAT device is commonly used in hospitals and clinical settings. It provides rapid results, enabling healthcare professionals to make timely decisions regarding patient care. The Freestyle Lite is a portable and easy-to-use glucose monitoring system, preferred by individuals who require regular testing in a home setting.

The Bayer CONTOUR Blood Glucose Monitoring System is a trusted product that offers advanced features and functionality. It is known for its accuracy and precision, providing reliable results to users. The True Metrix device is also widely used, offering convenient and efficient glucose testing capabilities.

The Accu-Chek Inform II is commonly used in hospitals, offering fast and accurate results for glucose monitoring. The StatStrip device is another popular choice, particularly in healthcare settings, as it provides real-time results and supports effective patient management.

Apart from these specific products, there are other devices available in the POCGT market that cater to different user requirements and preferences.

In terms of end-use outlook, the POCGT devices are used in various settings. Hospitals are a significant end-user of these devices, as they require accurate and efficient glucose monitoring for patient care. The devices are also used in home settings, allowing individuals to monitor their glucose levels conveniently and effectively. Additionally, diagnostic centers utilize POCGT devices to perform glucose testing and provide diagnostic services to patients.

Overall, the POCGT market offers a range of products catering to different needs and settings. From hospitals to home settings and diagnostic centers, these devices play a crucial role in monitoring and managing glucose levels effectively.

Strategic development:

Abbott Laboratories obtained FDA clearance for its FreeStyle Libre 2 iCGM system on June 15, 2020. This innovative system enables continuous glucose monitoring without the requirement of fingerstick calibrations. By utilizing a small sensor positioned on the back of the upper arm, the device provides glucose readings every minute, thereby enhancing diabetes management capabilities.

Danaher Corporation successfully concluded the acquisition of GE Biopharma, a prominent provider of bioprocessing solutions, on March 31, 2020. This strategic acquisition enabled Danaher to extend its presence in the life sciences sector, including its offerings in point of care testing solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Point of Care Glucose Testing (POCGT) market is primarily driven by a handful of major players, alongside the presence of several medium-sized players that collectively contribute to a significant portion of the market share. These key players play a crucial role in shaping the dynamics of the POCGT market. Some of the prominent companies operating in this market include Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Nova Biomedical, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bayer Healthcare, ARKRAY, Inc., Trividia Health, Inc., and Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG.

Abbott Laboratories is a leading player in the POCGT market, known for its innovative solutions and technological advancements. The company received FDA clearance for its FreeStyle Libre 2 iCGM system, which revolutionized continuous glucose monitoring by eliminating the need for fingerstick calibrations.

Roche Diagnostics is another major player in the market, offering a wide range of POCGT devices and solutions. Their products are widely recognized for their accuracy and reliability in glucose testing.

Danaher Corporation, a multinational conglomerate, completed the acquisition of GE Biopharma, a key provider of bioprocessing solutions. This strategic move allowed Danaher to expand its presence in the life sciences sector, including its offerings in point of care testing solutions.

Siemens Healthcare, Nova Biomedical, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bayer Healthcare, ARKRAY, Inc., Trividia Health, Inc., and Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG are also significant players in the POCGT market, each contributing their expertise and technological advancements to enhance the management of diabetes through glucose monitoring.

The competition among these major players and the continuous pursuit of technological advancements drives innovation and fuels the growth of the POCGT market. These companies strive to meet the increasing demand for accurate and efficient glucose testing solutions, catering to the needs of healthcare professionals and individuals managing diabetes.

