Caviar Delivery Service for Hong Kong and Singapore Residents Launched by Nomad Caviar

Nomad Caviar is helping Hong Kong and Singapore residents turn high-quality caviar from an occasional delicacy to a frequent fixture in their diets. Readers can find out more about the company by visiting https://www.nomadcaviar.com/.

When Jason Cohen began hosting dinner parties during the pandemic in Hong Kong, he quickly realised just how expensive retail caviar offerings were. Since caviar was always a hit with Jason’s friends and family, he began seeking bulk purchase options. His search for top-notch yet accessible caviar led him to partner with some of the best sturgeon farms in China, the country at the centre of the world’s caviar production. So, what essentially started as a way to deliver the best experience for his closest friends, soon turned into a profitable business with high demand across Hong Kong, Singapore, and even other parts of the world.

“Caviar should be much more than just an occasional indulgence,” says Jason Cohen. “Apart from its ability to uplift a wide assortment of foods, it also has tremendous nutritional value that can supplement any health-conscious diet. Here at Nomad Caviar, we believe that you should be able to enjoy it more frequently than an occasional measly mouthful. A lack of accessible options should not stop you from falling in love with its beautiful textures and complex flavours. So, our mission has always been to bring the highest quality, sustainably farmed sturgeon eggs direct from the farm to your table so you can enjoy caviar the way it should be.”

Nomad Caviar customers can purchase the Kaluga Hybrid caviar and Ossetra caviar in two tins of 250 grams each or a single tin of 500 grams, 1 kg, and 1.7 kg. The two 250-gram tins can be purchased for HK$5,000 and HK$5,776, respectively. Apart from the store’s caviar selection, customers can also purchase gift sets that come with a variety of complementary food items such as sake, vodka, and salmon for the complete caviar experience.

For customers who are truly passionate about caviar, Nomad Caviar also offers a 12-month subscription program. Those who sign up can choose to receive monthly deliveries of either 500 gm or 1 kg of Kaluga Hybrid Caviar, or 250 gm of Ossetra Caviar. Those interested can visit Nomad Caviar’s website to view the various size options available and place an order online.

Nomad Caviar boasts a high-performing leadership team that has extensive experience in the hospitality industry and the logistics required to bring fresh ingredients to restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and hotels around the world. Jason himself is a well-recognized figure in Hong Kong with a stellar work history as one of the co-founders of the Ce La Vi Group, and a representative for the Fleming Hotel in Hong Kong.

Nomad Caviar currently offers two popular caviar varieties – Kaluga Hybrid Caviar and Ossetra Caviar. Kaluga Hybrid is known for its large roe from mature hybrid sturgeon with a colour range encompassing several shades of brown. With a firm texture, buttery taste, and creamy aroma, caviar aficionados love it for its full flavour and notable minerality. Kaluga Hybrid caviar is farmed by breeding two sturgeon species native to the Amur River basin, the Huso dauricus (a cousin to Beluga) and Acipenser schrenckii (Amur) sturgeon. In fact, besides Hong Kong, the Kaluga Hybrid caviar is already available for customers in Singapore to enjoy, and the company has plans for further expansion. To find out more about our Kaluga Hybrid caviar, visit https://www.nomadcaviar.com/products/kaluga-hybrid.

Ossetra caviar comes from mature Acipenser gueldenstaedtii sturgeon that originally hails from the Caspian Sea. With a rich history of being highly sought after, today the production has shifted towards sustainable aquaculture farms as demand has grown. The large roe comes in all shades of brown, has a firm texture that pops in the mouth, and has hints of nuts in the aroma. Ossetra is loved by connoisseurs far and wide for its complex, robust flavour and its versatility has made it one of the most popular caviars around, second only to premium Beluga caviar. Further details about the company’s Ossetra caviar tins can be found at https://www.nomadcaviar.com/products/ossetra.

For inquiries, the team at the Hong Kong-based caviar delivery company can be contacted at hello@nomadcaviar.com or +852 9773 2233.

