argenx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

May 31, 2023



Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in June:

William Blair 43 rd Annual Growth Stock Conference . Presentation on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 1:20 p.m. CT in Chicago, IL.





Jefferies Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.





Additional information regarding these events will be available on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first-and-only approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker in the U.S., Japan, the EU and the UK. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Erin Murphy

emurphy@argenx.com

Investors:

Beth DelGiacco

bdelgiacco@argenx.com

Lynn Elton

lelton@argenx.com