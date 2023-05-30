Submit Release
From Philippe, King of the Belgians

AZERBAIJAN, May 30 - His Excellency, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I extend my heartfelt congratulations and wishes of prosperity and tranquility to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan - the Independence Day.

Sincerely,

Philippe

King of the Belgians

