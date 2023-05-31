Wanted Suspect Apprehended in a Homicide: 3700 Block of Jamison Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced a wanted suspect has been arrested in reference to a homicide offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in the 3700 block of Jamison Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:11 am, Fifth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female shooting victim inside of a residential building. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 23-year-old Kaijah McCoy, of Northeast, DC.

On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested a 15-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, in Prince George’s County, MD. He will go through the extradition process. Upon return to the District of Columbia, he will be charged with First Degree Murder while Armed pursuant to a DC Superior Court Custody Order.