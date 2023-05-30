Suspect Sought in Destruction of Property and Unlawful Discharge Offense: 100 block of V Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a Destruction of Property and Unlawful Discharge offense that occurred on Monday, May 29, 2023, in the 100 block of V Street, Southwest.

At approximately 2:14 p.m., First District officers responded for the report of the sounds of the gunshots at the listed location. Upon arrival, officers discovered evidence of gunfire and property damage. There were no injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

