Party Secretariat issues directive on organising Front’s congresses

VIETNAM, May 31 -

HÀ NỘI — Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Trương Thị Mai has signed a document on directing the organisation of Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF)’s 10th National Congress in the 2024–2029 tenure, and the congresses of the VFF’s chambers at all levels.

The document says in recent times, the VFF has continued to assert its position and role in protecting the legitimate rights and interests of the people. It focuses on promoting people's rights and mobilising their participation in patriotic movements, engaging in social supervision and criticism, combating corruption and negative phenomena, and building a clean and strong Party and political system.

These efforts have strengthened the people's trust in the Party and harnessed the power of the great national solidarity bloc in the cause of national construction and defence.

The directive stresses that the upcoming congresses will be important political events for the VFF and people from all walks of life.

According to the directive, the Party Secretariat requests the Party committees and organisations at all levels to concentrate on directing the implementation of tasks related to preparing for and organising the events.

The Party Central Committee's Commission for Publicity and Education, in coordination with the VFF’s Party delegation, will strengthen the direction and guidance for the communication work before, during, and after the congress.

The Party delegation to the Government are responsible for directing the authorities at all levels and relevant sectors to coordinate and create favourable conditions for the VFF at all levels to organise the congresses on schedule in an economical and practical manner.

The congresses at the provincial, district and communal levels will be completed in August, June, and April 2024, respectively, while the VFF’s 10th National Congress will occur in October next year.

The Party Central Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilisation, in coordination with the VFF’s Party Delegation, the Party committees, and Party Central Committee’s Office, will assist the Party Secretariat in monitoring the implementation of this directive. —VNS