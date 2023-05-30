Public hearing June 13 on I-55 project in Springfield

ILLINOIS, May 30 - Long-awaited improvements jump-started by Rebuild Illinois

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a public hearing will be held Tuesday, June 13, on a proposed project to add lanes on Interstate 55 and Interstate 72 around Springfield. The estimated $802 million cost of the project includes reconstructing several interchanges.





The purpose of the hearing is to present the preferred design for the improvements and obtain feedback. The public is invited to review project plans, view exhibits, watch a video, and discuss with IDOT staff and consultants. All interested parties are encouraged to attend:





Tuesday, June 13

4-7 p.m.

Northfield Inn Suites and Conference Center

3280 Northfield Drive, Springfield, Ill.





Funding was approved through Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program for $150 million for the project's first phase, which consists of adding capacity and making other improvements to I-55 from just north of Sangamon Avenue to the Williamsville weigh station. The improvements will connect to the wider I-55 north of Springfield, resulting in three lanes in each direction to Lincoln. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2024, starting with the bridges over the Sangamon River. A timeline for the project will be finalized in the coming months.





The remaining phases, estimated to cost more than $650 million, involve continuing with the third lane in each direction of I-55 and I-72 from just north of Sangamon Avenue to Veterans Parkway (Illinois 4), as well as reconstructing interchanges with Sixth Street/I-72, Stevenson Drive, South Grand Avenue, Clear Lake Avenue/I-72 and Sangamon Avenue. Additional work will occur on I-55 to Toronto Road to accommodate reconstruction of the Sixth Street/I-72 interchange. Funding for construction has not been identified.





"Improving I-55 and I-72 around Springfield will enhance safety, increase reliability and ease congestion," said IDOT Region 4 Engineer Jeff Myers. "A lot of consideration and public input has gone into the design of this project. I encourage anyone interested in learning more about the future of Springfield to attend."

Planning for the improvements started in 2011. The project could not advance, however, due to lack of funding, which was remedied with the passage of Rebuild Illinois in 2019.





For more information on the project, please click here . Comments may be submitted at the meeting or emailed to contact@i-55springfield.com . Comments may also be mailed to:





Illinois Department of Transportation, District 6

126 E. Ash St.

Springfield, Ill. 62704

Attn: Jon Kelley, P.E.



