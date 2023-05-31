Submit Release
Xanadu Mines Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (Xanadu or the Company) advises that as required by ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the results of Xanadu Mines Ltd’s 2023 Annual General Meeting held as a Hybrid Meeting today, are set out in the attached report and includes a summary of the poll voting results and votes by proxies on the items of business considered at the Annual General Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Colin Moorhead
Executive Chairman & Managing Director
P: +61 2 8280 7497
E: colin.moorhead@xanadumines.com
W: www.xanadumines.com
Spencer Cole
Chief Financial Officer
P: +61 2 8280 7497
E: spencer.cole@xanadumines.com

This Announcement was authorised for release by the Executive Chairman and Managing Director.

Xanadu Mines Ltd
Annual General Meeting
Monday, 29 May 2023
Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close) 		Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable) 		Resolution

Result
Resolution Resolution
Type 		For Against Proxy's
Discretion 		Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried/
Not Carried
1 Re-election of Director - Mr. Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren Ordinary 694,240,325
90.71%		 70,787,613
9.25%		 324,778
0.04%		 16,958,329 698,747,758
90.80%		 70,787,613
9.20%		 16,958,329 Carried
2 Re-election of Director - Mr. Shaoyang Shen Ordinary 704,723,654
90.13%		 76,862,613
9.83%		 324,778
0.04%		 400,000 709,231,087
90.22%		 76,862,613
9.78%		 400,000 Carried
3 Remuneration Report Ordinary 743,619,539
98.96%		 7,489,794
1.00%		 324,778
0.04%		 0 748,126,972
99.01%		 7,489,794
0.99%		 0 Carried
4 Ratification of Prior Issue of Shares – 24 January 2023 Ordinary 724,223,587
98.99%		 7,118,916
0.97%		 324,778
0.04%		 100,007 728,731,020
99.03%		 7,118,916
0.97%		 100,007 Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

PDF of voting results available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f09d783c-5a54-4e15-bb47-cdfae89a49a1


