FEMA Approves $3.46 Million for Hurricane Ian Debris Removal in Sarasota

LAKE MARY, Fla. – FEMA Public Assistance has approved a grant totaling $3,465,179 to reimburse the City of Sarasota for debris removal expenses after Hurricane Ian.

The Sept. 28, 2022, storm left extensive debris, resulting in a threat to public health and safety. Approximately 113,647 cubic yards of vegetative, construction and demolition debris were removed from roads and public property, including rights of way.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

Applicants work with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects to the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) after final approval. Once a project is obligated, FDEM works closely with applicants to complete the grant process and begin making payments. FDEM has procedures in place designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible.

