DC Vaevaso encourage PRT to learn from CPLT experts

Deputy Commissioner (DC) National Security and Operation Support (NSOS) Mr Ian Vaevaso encouraged the Police Response Team (PRT) to learn from China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) experts.

DC Vaevaso made this encouragement during an official opening program at Rove police headquarters on 26 May 2023.

“I am convinced that you are ready and committed to learn in the coming weeks. I encourage you to make use of this opportunity to learn from these experts and learn as much as possible,” Mr Vaevso said.

Deputy Commissioner Vaevaso said, “The challenges and threats out there are real and serious and let me draw your attention to the November 2021 civil unrest. Our security environment has and will continue to change, therefore we need to stay ahead of these security challenges.”

He said, “With this training, I believe will put you in a better position to be able to provide a very effective and professional response when there is any public order or violent situation arises.”

DC Vaevaso said, “Please engage and interact with your instructors and learn from each other during this training. I believe this will be exciting and fruitful for you.”

DC NSOS acknowledged CPLT for the genuine engagement with the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF).

“I thank you for these professional support and relationships we share together as a law enforcement family. Thank you for making these sacrifices and commitments to provide these training sessions for RSIPF.”

“I believe we will together build our bilateral cooperation and partnership meaningful and grow it to the next level,” he said.

Deputy Team Leader (DTL) CPLT Mr Xu says RSIPF and CPLT have gained fruitful cooperation, especially officers from both sides have forged close friendship, which is a significant symbol for our progressive cooperation. And we are also impressed by the dedication, professionalism and self-discipline of RSIPF. Aiming to the upcoming Pacific Game 2023, CPLT is willing to support PRT to take proactive operations and contribute more to the security of SI society.

The chief instructor CPLT Dong Pengpeng says this training is specifically for the officers in PRT according to the nature of this team. Looking forward to communicating more with PRT’s officers during this training. //End//

DTL Mr Xu gives his remarks

Director National Response Department Chief Superintendent Francis Ramoni

Deputy Commissioner Mr. Vaevaso gives his remarks during the opening ceremony

Shields and batons skill training

-RSIPF Press