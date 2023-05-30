Investor Alert: Aurora Capital Finances

CANADA, May 30 - Released on May 30, 2023

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) warns investors of the online entity Aurora Capital Finances also known as Aurora Capital Finance also known as Aurora Capital Finance LTD.

"If a company is not registered, it has not been vetted by the regulator so there is a possibility it is not legitimate," Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority Executive Director of the Securities Division Dean Murrison said. "The registration process protects Saskatchewan investors. Always check registration status before you invest."

These entities claim to offer Saskatchewan residents an opportunity to invest in forex through the online websites https:// auroracfinance com and or https:// auroracfinances com. These urls have been manually altered so as not to be interactive.

Aurora Capital Finances is not registered to trade or sell securities or derivatives in Saskatchewan. The FCAA cautions investors and consumers not to send money to companies that are not registered in Saskatchewan, as they may not be legitimate businesses.

If you have invested with Aurora Capital Finances or anyone claiming to be acting on their behalf, contact the FCAA's Securities Division at 306-787-5936.

In Saskatchewan, individuals or companies need to be registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives. The registration provisions of The Securities Act, 1988 and accompanying regulations are intended to ensure that only honest and knowledgeable people are registered to sell securities and that their businesses are financially stable.

Tips to protect yourself:

Always verify that the person or company is registered to sell or advise about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrators' National Registration Search.

Know exactly what you are investing in. Make sure you understand how the investment, product, or service works.

Get a second opinion and seek professional advice about the investment.

Do not allow unknown or unverified individuals to remotely access your computer.

For more information, contact:

Margherita VittorelliFinancial and Consumer Affairs AuthorityReginaPhone: 306-798-4160Email: margherita.vittorelli2@gov.sk.ca