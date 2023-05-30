Drivers are advised traffic-pattern changes will be in effect on Highway 17 near Keating Cross Road starting June 1, 2023, to prepare for the construction of the Highway 17 Keating Cross overpass project.

Access to Martindale Road from Highway 17 will be permanently closed as of June 8, with access available from Gliddon Road.

The southbound on-ramp from Keating Cross Road to Highway 17 will be closed from June 3 through the construction period. Drivers will access the highway via a detour from Central Saanich Road to Tanner Road, and truck traffic will be detoured to Central Saanich Road along the existing truck route.

Nightly lane closures in each direction along Highway 17 between Tanner Road and Island View Road will begin on June 1, resulting in single-lane traffic from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until summer of 2024.

Overpass construction is expected to start in the coming weeks, and additional construction updates are expected as the project gets underway.

For up-to-date information, visit: https://www.DriveBC.ca