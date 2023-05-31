The Beauty and History of Padova Brought to Life on the Scientology Network

See how the Church of Scientology Padova contributes to the unique culture and heritage of its city.

PADOVA, ITALY, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Padova, a modern-day cultural and commercial metropolis, has stayed true to its heritage as a medieval center for scholarship, science and creativity. It is prized for the beauty of its public squares, its historic architecture and museums, and its unique cuisine. And the city’s Scientology Church reflects Padova’s traditional values. The Church of Scientology of Padova is featured in a new episode of Destination: Scientology on the Scientology Network.

This episode gives viewers a glimpse into the rich history of the city. Walk in the footsteps of Galileo at the University of Padova, one of the oldest universities in the world, founded in 1222. See how young people, arriving in Padova from across Italy to attend the university, add to the vibrance of the city’s atmosphere.

Tour the 18th-century Venetian villa the Church of Scientology transformed into its new home, dedicated in 2012 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. See how the Church restored this treasured landmark to its former glory. But as stunning as the result of this restoration is, the real beauty of the Church lies in its help to its parishioners, other religions, and the community as a whole. As the city’s councilor for culture says, the Church of Scientology “gives a soul and a magical aura to our city.”

Each episode of Destination: Scientology brings the viewer inside a new Church of Scientology, showcasing the diversity of our Churches and the cooperation that weaves every Church of Scientology into the local community fabric.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at www.Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

