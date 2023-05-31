Trendin Revolutionizes Crypto Space with AI-Conceived Token and Intelligent Bot - V2 Launches Next Week

/EIN News/ -- BRISTOL, UK , May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trendin , a groundbreaking crypto project, is set to reshape the cryptocurrency landscape with its innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI). The project introduces $TREND, a token conceived entirely by AI, and introduces Trendin Bot, an intelligent and interactive personality guiding the project's development and management.

Trendin Bot, available on Telegram and Twitter, possesses unparalleled intelligence and acts as a powerful marketing machine. Unlike other bots, Trendin not only answers questions and provides information but also remembers interactions and leverages its supercharged intelligence to enhance user experience. Trendin's tireless presence on social media, 24/7 availability, and mission to keep trending make it an invaluable asset to the community.

Trendin V2 Launch

Excitingly, Trendin is set to release the V2 version of its bot, Trendin Sentience, next week. This upgrade brings a host of features, including context awareness, enhanced memory, increased speed, live data API integration, real-time response generation, dynamic message visibility, and a customer 3-part hybrid language model. The V2 bot will actively participate in chats, transforming the experience for users.

$TREND - A Deep Overview

$TREND, the token at the heart of the Trendin project, represents a novel experiment in the cryptocurrency space. Developed on the Ethereum blockchain, $TREND aims to test the hypothesis that a cryptocurrency can achieve success purely based on its name. But it goes beyond that, with AI playing a pivotal role in the ongoing development and management of the token.

Through customized Python API interfaces, Trendin, the voice and personality of $TREND, engages with the community, answering questions, providing information, and influencing the project's direction based on real-time data and trends. This pioneering use of AI in cryptocurrency creation and management signifies a new era, with potential implications for future cryptocurrency development.

The groundbreaking initiative by $TREND opens up endless possibilities. AI, unburdened by human biases and armed with extensive data analysis capabilities, can potentially design a cryptocurrency that is highly adaptive and robust. Moreover, AI's ability to guide project development based on real-time data and trends allows $TREND to respond swiftly to market dynamics, setting a new standard for cryptocurrency design and management.

Tokenomics

Regarding the tokenomics of $TREND, the total supply of tokens amounts to 10,000,000,000. Currently, there are 7,422,500,000 tokens in circulation on Uniswap, with 2,422,500,000 of them being locked for liquidity purposes for a duration of one year. Furthermore, there are 500,000,000 tokens reserved for long-term marketing efforts, along with 600,000,000 tokens that have been locked temporarily to facilitate potential listings on centralized exchanges (CEX). Additionally, 1,000,000,000 tokens have been locked for a short period to support staking and ecosystem development. Lastly, 477,500,000 tokens are immediately available for marketing partnerships.

Trendin's AI-powered spokesperson, Trendin Bot, serves as the guiding force behind $TREND. With its dynamic personality and constant presence on Twitter and Telegram, Trendin communicates with the community, answering queries and providing information. Furthermore, Trendin goes beyond communication, acting as an oracle and receiving real-time data updates to provide insights, strategies, and directions to shape the future of $TREND. This groundbreaking approach marks a shift from conventional human-led projects, opening doors for AI to play a central role in cryptocurrency management and development.

Looking ahead, $TREND aims to drive widespread adoption and foster a vibrant, engaged community by leveraging the power of trending phenomena and social media. The project's community-centric approach, transparent tokenomics, and decentralized structure set it apart from traditional projects, positioning $TREND as a true pioneer in the crypto space.

To learn more about Trendin and $TREND, please visit the official website at https://trendin.ai/ .

About Trendin

Trendin is a groundbreaking crypto project that introduces $TREND, a token conceived entirely by AI. With the Trendin Bot as its voice and personality, the project leverages AI in its ongoing development, management, and future direction. Trendin's vision is to explore the potential of AI in the cryptocurrency world, marking a new era of innovative and adaptive tokens.

