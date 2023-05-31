Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Canopy, and Cutera and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC), and Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC)

Class Period: May 31, 2022 - May 10, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2023

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) that, as a result, the Company improperly booked sales of its BioSteel business unit; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue was overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Canopy class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CGC

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR)

Class Period: February 17, 2021 - May 9, 2023 (Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2023

This Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, Defendants overstated the sustainability of Cutera’s revenue growth, failed to disclose significant conflicts among members of the Company’s senior leadership and Board, and failed to disclose several material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting. As a result of Defendant’s wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of the Company’s common stock, Plaintiff and other members of the Class (defined below) have suffered significant damages.

For more information on the Cutera class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CUTR

