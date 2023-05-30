U.S. Navy Forces Participate in Malaysia’s LIMA 2023

LIMA 23 brings together industry stakeholders, government, and military officials from more than a dozen countries dedicated to the maritime and aerospace sectors for defense, civil, and commercial applications. Apart from exhibits, forums and conferences, LIMA 23 also organized various activities such as cultural exchanges, flight simulators, technology talks, and career fairs for participants.

“This is a very dynamic multinational event and allows us a stage to showcase our capabilities as individual nations but also in the combined operational theater,” said Lt. Cmdr. Cory Poudrier, USS Mobile (LCS 26) air detachment commander, “The reception from our Malaysian friends has been exceptional and we are thrilled to be here to enjoy both the exhibition and the gorgeous sights and culture throughout this event.”

The U.S. Navy and other services showcased aircraft and warships via demonstrations and static displays, exhibiting a snapshot of the diverse inventory and capabilities of the U.S. military. The Mobile, an MH-60R Seahawk attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, and one P8-A Poseidon all participated in the event.

“The U.S. Navy’s participation in LIMA 23 demonstrates our commitment to the Malaysian-U.S. partnership and friendship,” said Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, “Our two navies operate together regularly in bilateral and multilateral exercises, subject matter expert exchanges and information sharing to enhance maritime domain awareness and ensure a resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific. The spirit and goodwill, cooperation and resolve made LIMA 23 a highlight of the year.”

This year was the 16th iteration of LIMA. Originated in 1991 by Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Bin Mohamad, LIMA 23 supports increased interoperability in the region through open exchange of training and technology.

Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, functions as Commander, Task Force 76/3 Sea Combat Commander, and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements as the executing agent of Commander, Task Group CARAT.

Task Force 76/3 recently formed as a result of merging the staffs of Navy's Task Force 76, 7th Fleet, and 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Force.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.