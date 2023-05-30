Joint Region Marianas, Military Installations and Tenant Commands Move to Condition of Readiness 4 with Modifications

“The safety of our personnel, families and base patrons is our first priority as we aim to restore critical services to the installations on island,” said Commander Joint Region Marianas Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson. “This has been a challenging time for each and every one of us, and I would like to thank the entire community, both military and civilians for their continued hard work and tireless dedication as we focus on recovery efforts.”

On AAFB, access to Andersen AFB is limited to DoD CAC holders and dependents. Access for Contractors is by exception. 36 SFS Pass and ID is the POC for contractor access. There will be ongoing recovery efforts, so remain vigilant to first, emergency response, and recovery efforts. Stop movement for in-bound PCS personnel is still in effect; outbound PCS, and TDY personnel are authorized to depart. Returning permanent party, TDY, and leave personnel are authorized to proceed. Additionally, gas station express shoppette is open, however, no gas pumps operational yet.

On NBG, access will also be limited to DoD CAC holders and contractors. The Navy Exchange mini marts at the main base and Naval Hospital mini mart are open until 7 p.m. All NBG gas pumps remain offline until further notice.

U.S. Naval Hospital and the Branch Health Clinic Apra Harbor pharmacies are open. USNH Guam’s emergency room is available. Branch Health Clinic Apra Harbor is accepting walk-ins.

Housing residents on NBG are not required to boil water. The Navy’s water treatment plant is operational and is in the process of restoring water supply, however overall system volume remains low due to Typhoon Mawar. Residents should conserve water as much as possible during this period.

“While the situation continues to develop rapidly during recovery efforts, we ask the community for their patience and understanding as we work to get through this difficult time,” said Nicholson. “This is a time for our collective team, families and entire community to come together as one unit because we are stronger and more resilient when we operate as one cohesive team towards full recovery.”

For more information, stay tuned to the Joint Region Marianas, AAFB, NBG, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and U.S. Naval Hospital Guam Facebook Pages.