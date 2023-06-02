Congressional Inaction Devastates Retail Investors: Urgent Resolution Needed to Protect Thousands of Families

MMTLP Shareholders Are Firefighters MMTLP Shareholders Are Veterans MMTLP Shareholders Are Retirees MMTLP Shareholders Are Business Owners Fair Markets Now

Congress urged to address naked short selling and 175-day delay in resolving $MMTLP impact on investors. Urgent action is needed for resolution.

Meta Materials Inc Preferred Share (NASDAQ:MMTLP)

We call on Congress to utilize its subpoena powers and demand the release of the Electronic Blue Sheet data and relevant emails from FINRA, the SEC, and all broker-dealers involved in the MMTLP fiasco” — Fair Markets Now

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Fair Markets Now, a grassroots initiative by community members affected by the $MMTLP fiasco, urgently calls on Congress to address the severe impact on nearly 100,000 families worldwide. The community-driven advocacy group demands immediate action from Congress to force FINRA, DTCC, and the SEC, to resolve the prolonged MMTLP U3 Halt , leaving investors in limbo for 175 days.MMTLP originated as a preferred share dividend distributed to TRCH (Torchlight Energy Resources) holders in June 2021. It represented an ownership right to a perpetual lease on a 134,000-acre property in the Texas Permian Basin. It holds significant minerals, natural gas, and one of the most substantial onshore oil discoveries in the past 50 years.After the TRCH and Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) merger, MMTLP was spun out into Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, a private company better suited to providing accurate value for shareholders. However, despite being intended as a non-tradable asset, MMTLP mysteriously began trading on the OTC market without authorization from the issuing company between October 2021 and December 8th, 2022. The unauthorized trading caused complications because it resulted in a higher supply of the preferred dividend than intended.Meta Materials Inc went through an extensive filing process for the spinout, which was eventually approved by the SEC on November 18, 2022. However, on December 8th, FINRA imposed a "U3 Halt" due to the unsettled nature of the settlement and clearance process. This sudden halt disrupted trading and prevented investors from obtaining fair market value for their MMTLP shares, resulting in significant financial losses.This situation should never have occurred as SEC Rule 10b-17 mandates that short sellers must close out their positions before a company goes private. This rule applies to all securities transactions, including short sales, and requires notice of the upcoming distribution to be given to all record holders as of the record date.Furthermore, MMTLP had remained on the OTC Threshold list for over 40 days without enforcing Rule 203(b)(3) of Regulation SHO and FINRA Rule 4320. According to these rules, a Threshold Security must immediately close out any fail-to-deliver positions by purchasing shares of the same kind and quantity. The failure to enforce these rules has allowed short positions to remain open in a private companies, contributing to the current state for shareholders.The failure of FINRA to enforce its rules repeatedly has left shareholders in a state of limbo, unable to obtain genuine shares of Next Bridge Hydrocarbons or recover the money used to purchase MMTLP shares from brokers. Despite going through an extensive filing process and obtaining SEC approval, retail investors have received no answers from Congress, FINRA, or The SEC, resulting in a purgatory-like situation. This ongoing struggle for resolution perpetuates the injustice faced by retail investors.Several layers of regulatory oversight broke down and allowed retail investors to be harmed.Inadequate Compliance MonitoringDelayed Regulatory ResponseLack of Enforcement ActionsThe prolonged resolution timeframe has inflicted severe consequences on retail investors, including financial losses, health problems, and the risk of homelessness. Many, including senior citizens and veterans, relied on their investments for a secure financial future and are now in dire circumstances due to prolonged uncertainty.Veronica Mecca-Dahle, a retired senior citizen, and her husband trusted the stock market to secure their financial future. However, unauthorized naked short-selling eroded their hard-earned savings, leaving them in financial uncertainty during retirement.Greg Thompson, an experienced stock market investor, saw MMTLP as an opportunity to accelerate his family's financial goals. Instead, with significant savings invested, the trading halt and uncertainties devastated their financial stability, shattering their dreams of a comfortable life.Yolanda Jiao is a retiree investing her retirement funds in MMTLP, aiming for financial independence in her senior years. However, the halt and deletion of MMTLP shares have left her in a precarious situation, unable to access her retirement savings and fearing financial hardship and potential homelessness.These personal stories, alongside numerous others, highlight the dire consequences retail investors face due to the unresolved issue. Therefore, swift regulatory action is imperative to provide a fair resolution.Fair Markets Now urgently calls on Congress to exercise its authority and demand immediate action from regulatory bodies. A thorough investigation into the events surrounding MMTLP and the failure to enforce existing rules is essential to protect the rights of retail investors and ensure fair and equitable markets for all.To bring about a resolution, Fair Markets Now calls on Congress to utilize its subpoena powers and demand the release of the Electronic Blue Sheet data and relevant emails from FINRA, the SEC, and all broker-dealers involved in the MMTLP matter. This critical step is necessary to promote transparency, uncover potential illegalities, and safeguard the interests of MMTLP shareholders Furthermore, to rectify the situation, it is imperative that the outstanding shares of MMTLP be reconciled to the authorized amount through a carefully orchestrated process involving the market and a predetermined trading period approved by the SEC in the S1 filing. Independent oversight must be strictly enforced to prevent market manipulation during the reconciliation process. Any alternative course of action would undermine the fundamental principles of free markets and disregard the laws that govern them.Addressing this situation is essential for the well-being of affected investors and the integrity and stability of our financial markets. We urge Congress to champion the cause of the thousands of families affected by the MMTLP issue, ensuring their voices and rights are heard. Fair Markets Now is a community-driven organization started by members directly affected by the irregularities surrounding MMTLP. Our mission is to advocate for fair treatment and equal access for retail traders in the equity markets. All investors, regardless of their size or resources, should have a level playing field. We aim to hold hedge funds, shorts, market makers, and brokers accountable for their actions and ensure they adhere to the same regulations as other market participants. By advocating for the enforcement of existing rules and penalties for rule breakers, we strive to create a transparent and equitable market for everyone.For more information about Fair Markets Now and its efforts to resolve $MMTLP for retail, visit FairMarketsNow.org Preferred Stock DividendFormer CEO Launches MMTLP Stock InvestigationMMTLP S1 Spinout Filed July 15th, 2022After 4 Amendments S1 Was Approved on November 18th, 2022Court Cases:New York Supreme CourtIndex Number: 153819/2023District Court, W.D. Washington3:23-cv-05159Northern District of Florida4:22-cv-00440-RH-MAF

From Main Street to Wall Street: The Battle for Honest Markets