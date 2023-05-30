Submit Release
CBP officers seize $1.7 million in cocaine at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at Hidalgo International Bridge seized a significant amount of cocaine aboard a commercial bus in a single enforcement action over the weekend. 

“Our frontline CBP officers remain dedicated to our border security mission and seizures like this one underscore that commitment to the mission,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “Our officers continue to utilize an effective combination of experience, technology and canines to zero-in on hard narcotics loads that try to blend in with regular traffic.”

Packages containing 132 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Saturday, May 27 at the Hidalgo International Bridge, when CBP officers encountered a commercial bus arriving from Mexico. The bus was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 50 packages containing a total of 132.40 pounds of alleged cocaine within the bus. 

The narcotics had a street value of $1,767,926.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure. 

