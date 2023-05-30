Emily Loredo named Laredo Sector Border Patrol Youth of the Year for 2022 - 2023

LAREDO, Texas – Emily Loredo, a senior at Dr. Leonides G. Cigarroa High School (CHS), was selected as the Laredo Sector Border Patrol Youth of the Year for 2022 - 2023. Laredo North Station Patrol Agent in Charge Jaime A. Fierro announced the selection during a ceremony at Main Event in Laredo, Texas.

Loredo plans to attend The University of Texas in San Antonio and obtain a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting, and Master of Accountancy. She aspires to gain additional certifications that include real estate and wants to be an entrepreneur. Activities she participated in while at Cigarroa High School included National Honor Society, Volleyball, Basketball, Track and Softball. She was also Treasurer for the Senior Class of 2023 and was a member of the Cigarroa High School Cheerleading Team.

The Youth of the Year ceremony culminates the Youth of the Month program that recognizes students from all 11 Laredo high schools each month during the academic year. Students are selected for the honor based on academic achievement, community involvement, and demonstration of their dedication to succeed. This year marks the 36th anniversary of the program.

The Youth of the Year was established by Border Patrol as an effort to recognize Laredo students for their outstanding achievements. Our community partners play an integral role in the Border Patrol Youth of the Month/Youth of the Year program as they reflect the commitment and dedication in supporting education by highlighting Laredo’s young leaders throughout the academic year.

