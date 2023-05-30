Court considering options for eastern Kern County courthouses, meetings on June 1 and 2

More than a year after Kern County Superior Court asked the state’s Court Facilities Advisory Committee of the Judicial Council of California to abandon plans for a new courthouse in Ridgecrest in favor of a revised plan for a new East County Courthouse project to be located in the Mojave or Tehachapi area, court officials have scheduled three informational meetings to seek input from the public and what it calls “justice partners” — the county’s sheriff, district attorney, public defender and probation department.