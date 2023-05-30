Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, May 30, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of May 30 will include the following:

Tuesday, May 30 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette participated in the Pick It, Post It campaign kickoff hosted by SC7, Duke Energy, and Palmetto Pride, 301 East Poinsett Street, Greer, S.C.

Tuesday, May 30 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette spoke to the Spartanburg Rotary Club, The Piedmont Club, 361 East Main Street, Spartanburg, S.C.

Thursday, June 1 at 5:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Invest in Her Award Ceremony, Alto Event Space, 1322 E. Washington Street, #A2, Greenville, S.C.

Friday, June 2 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will be joined by state and local emergency management officials for the annual Hurricane Preparedness Coastal Tour and media availability, Horry County Emergency Operations Center, Conway, S.C.

Friday, June 2 at 12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will be joined by state and local emergency management officials for the annual Hurricane Preparedness Coastal Tour and media availability, Charleston County Emergency Operations Center, North Charleston, S.C.

Friday, June 2 at 3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will be joined by state and local emergency management officials for the annual Hurricane Preparedness Coastal Tour and media availability, Beaufort County Emergency Operations Center, Beaufort, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: May 22, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for May 22, 2023, included:

Monday, May 22

Gov. McMaster attended the Republican Governors Association’s Executive Roundtable Quarterly Meeting and Corporate Policy Summit, Austin, TX.

12:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

2:30 PM: Meeting with fellow governors.

4:30 PM: Gov. McMaster attended a briefing on the State of the Border with fellow governors.

6:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

Tuesday, May 23

Gov. McMaster attended the Republican Governors Association’s Executive Roundtable Quarterly Meeting and Corporate Policy Summit, Austin, TX.

10:45 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at a Republican Governors Association Roundtable Discussion on the State of the American Economy.

12:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

1:30 PM: Policy meeting.

1:45 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:15 PM: Policy meeting.

3:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Republican Governors Association Corporate Plenary: Investing in the Workforce: How States are filling the Talent Pipeline to keep America Ahead.

4:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

6:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

Wednesday, May 24

6:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, May 25

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a bill signing for S. 474, Fetal Heart Beat and Protection from Abortion Act, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.