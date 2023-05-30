Submit Release
LAVA Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: LVTX) (LAVA), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers, today announced the annual general meeting of shareholders will take place on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. CEST.

All relevant documents and information relating to the annual general meeting, including the notice and agenda for the annual general meeting, are available in the “Investors” section of LAVA’s website (www.lavatherapeutics.com) under “Annual Meeting.” The documents will also be made available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting should register as described in the notice and agenda for the annual general meeting.

About LAVA Therapeutics
LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform to develop a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers for the potential treatment of solid and hematologic malignancies. The Company utilizes bispecific antibodies engineered to selectively kill cancer cells by triggering Vγ9Vδ2 (Vgamma9 Vdelta2) T cell antitumor effector functions upon cross-linking to tumor-associated antigens. A Phase 1/2a dose escalation clinical study to evaluate LAVA-1207 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is actively enrolling in the US and EU (NCT05369000). A Phase 1/2a dose escalation clinical study to evaluate LAVA-051, for the treatment of multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia and acute myeloid leukemia, is also enrolling patients in the EU and US (NCT04887259).  The Company has a license agreement with Seagen for the development of SGN-EGFRd2 (LAVA-1223).  For more information, please visit www.lavatherapeutics.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

CONTACTS
Investor Relations
ir@lavatherapeutics.com

Argot Partners (IR/Media)
212-600-1902
lava@argotpartners.com


