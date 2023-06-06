Serenus Global Expands International Reach with Successful Export of Medical Cannabis to Europe
Serenus continues to develop relationships around the world to supply compliant cannabis and other plant-based medicines to emerging markets in need.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Serenus Global Inc. is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its first international export of 90 kg of medical cannabis to Europe through its affiliate licensed cannabis producer.
“As global regulations change, Serenus is positioned to support these new emerging markets,” Serenus’ Chairman Rodney Hu said of the Company’s first export to Germany. ‘Serenus continues to develop relationships around the world to supply compliant cannabis and other plant-based medicines to emerging markets in need. This shipment marks the beginning of a three-year supply agreement with Germany to serve the country’s medicinal needs.”
Serenus currently has agreements through its affiliate with Germany and Australia as a licensed medical cannabis supplier. Through the support of the Company’s Quality Assurance Officer, Beth Rider, Serenus has quickly become a trusted source of safe-to-use products in the cannabis and controlled substance industries while navigating the critical compliance elements of each emerging market.
Through Serenus Global’s cannabis division, Big League Genetics, they have successfully completed international sales to South America, Europe and Australia. As licensed cannabis and psilocybin distributors in North America, Serenus continues to expand its license and distribution network to supply the needs of the global community.
