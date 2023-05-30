Media Advisory: Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County hosts reception highlighting Annapolis High School students’ artwork
May 30, 2023
Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County hosts reception highlighting Annapolis High School students’ artwork
WHO:
The Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County
WHAT:
The Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County will host a reception and display selected artwork from Annapolis High School students with the theme, “Experience Maryland.” The artwork will remain in the courthouse lobby to reduce stress and anxiety for litigants and visitors by providing a beautiful and calming motif.
WHEN:
Wednesday, May 31, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE:
8 Church Circle, Annapolis, MD 21401
NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs office by email at communications@mdcourts.gov or 410-260-1488 to attend the event or for more information. Cameras will be permitted during the reception.
