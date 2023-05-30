Submit Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 30, 2023

 

Government Relations and Public Affairs
187 Harry S. Truman Parkway
Annapolis, Maryland 21401
410-260-1488

 

Media Advisory:
Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County hosts reception highlighting Annapolis High School students’ artwork

WHO:

The Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County
Annapolis High School students and teachers

WHAT:

The Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County will host a reception and display selected artwork from Annapolis High School students with the theme, “Experience Maryland.” The artwork will remain in the courthouse lobby to reduce stress and anxiety for litigants and visitors by providing a beautiful and calming motif.

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 31, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE:

8 Church Circle, Annapolis, MD 21401
Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, lobby

                           
NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs office by email at communications@mdcourts.gov or 410-260-1488 to attend the event or for more information. Cameras will be permitted during the reception.

###

