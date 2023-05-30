Mizuho Americas joins forces with all women-led Venture Capital fund BBG Ventures

Invests in BBG Ventures Fund IV focused on women and diverse founders targeting historically underserved markets

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced its investment in BBG Ventures, a women-led venture capital fund providing early-stage funding focusing on female founders and headquartered in New York City. Through this investment, Mizuho Americas continues in its commitment to empower women and diversity in business, specifically those supporting historically underserved markets.



BBG Ventures backs female and diverse founders who are uniquely qualified to solve the individual and collective needs of consumers, workers and employers. Founded in 2014, BBG Ventures has invested in 99 companies across multiple industries, supporting founders with both financial and operating support.

“We are excited to partner with industry renowned investors, Susan Lyne and Nisha Dua, who are focused on the next generation of breakout companies making large-scale behavior change possible by improving access, enhancing affordability or reducing friction in the consumer experience,” said Michal Katz, Head of Investment and Corporate Banking, Mizuho Americas.

With this transaction, Mizuho Americas will become a limited partner within the fund and will have the opportunity to work with BBG Ventures’ exceptional leadership team and founder relationships.

“BBG Ventures is an astute funder of some of the most promising and innovative early-stage companies that other investors may overlook,” said Jerry Rizzieri, President & CEO, Mizuho Securities USA. “We are thrilled to add BBG Ventures to our investment portfolio and we look forward to a very successful partnership that advances transformative ideas.”

The fund is expected to close by the end of June.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is the 15th largest bank in the world as measured by total assets of ~$2 trillion, according to S&P Global 2022. Mizuho’s 60,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 35 countries and 800 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia.

Mizuho Americas is the fastest growing region within the Mizuho Financial Group and is a leading provider of corporate and investment banking services to clients in the US, Canada and Latin America. Its capabilities span investment and corporate banking, capital markets, equity and fixed income sales & trading, derivatives, FX, custody and research. Mizuho Americas employs 3,000 professionals across 15 offices within the Americas.

For inquiries, please contact:

Jim Gorman

Executive Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

+1-212-282-3867

jim.gorman@mizuhogroup.com

Laura London

Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

+1- 212-282-4446

laura.london@mizuhogroup.com