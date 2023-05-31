Chicago Hip Hop Rap Artist MC d'Anthony T Releases Powerful Positive Message for These Times "CHANGE"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist: M.C. d’Anthony T (Darryl A. Turner)
(Musician, songwriter, rapper, producer)
Music: PREDISPOSED TO SELF DESTRUCTION (full-length cd)
Genre: Rap / R&B
Email: Turnercpp@yahoo.com
M.C. d’Anthony T, an independent musician, has just released his new cd, Predisposed To Self Destruction, delivering vintage grooves w/rap beats that have socially conscious messages.
New to the current music scene but certainly not new to songwriting or performing, Darryl A. Turner, aka M.C. d’Anthony T, is grateful to be able to share his first full-length musical project with the world. This native of Gary, IN, USA, is also a poet, author, and playwright. He spent many years playing in local bands before taking a hiatus several years ago to devote time to writing. He wrote and produced every song on this 12-track studio cd. Many of the songs were inspired by the artist’s sensitivity to injustice and to the deep divisions that exist between the various peoples of our diverse nation. Through his music, M.C. d’Anthony T hopes to inspire listeners – no matter their background – to explore ways in which they might contribute to the collective pursuit of peace and truth while celebrating life together through music.
On this cd, M.C. d’Anthony T lays down spoken word / rap lyrics to his original music, and on several songs includes his vocals as well as those of guest artists. The music consists of deeply rhythmic grooves rooted in R&B, funk and smooth jazz combined with modern beats, providing a perfect backdrop for the artist to speak from his heart on many of the social ills of society. The cd opens with a spoken word track entitled A Nation in Fear. The public’s addiction to social media is addressed on the lighthearted track Life Online. There is a call-to-action song entitled CHANGE, for which a video has just been released, and an instrumental track for steppers entitled Perpetual Notion. M.C. d’Anthony T delivers hard truths and timely, relevant messages with clean, thought-provoking lyrics. He hopes listeners everywhere will embrace and enjoy this cd, which he describes as a spoken word musical message for the mind.
Leslie Weaton
CHANGE