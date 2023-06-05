Freedom, One World Music Video by Detrench Wins The 2023 Telly Award for General Social Video

Freedom, One World, a music video from Liberian entrepreneur and entertainer, Abraham P. “Detrench” Kallon, has won The Telly Award in the General Music Social Video category.

I am shockingly pleased and honored to have been named Bronze Winner of the General-Music Social Video in The 44th Annual Telly Awards.” — Abraham P. "Detrench" Kallon

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Freedom, One World, a music video from Liberian entrepreneur and entertainer, Abraham P. “Detrench” Kallon, has won The Telly Award in the General Music Social Video category.

“I am shockingly pleased and honored to have been named Bronze Winner of the best General-Music Social Video in The 44th Annual Telly Awards,” Kallon said. “We shot this music video during the pandemic in Washington, D.C., to let the world know that ‘we are all one’ no matter our differences. So many people lost loved ones and their way of life during Covid. That crystallized for us the need to understand that the world’s sustainability relies on the well-being of humanity and on peace, justice, love, and unity. This is what Freedom, One World is all about—the new world order. We need to end racism. Violence is not the answer.”

The message in his winning project also addressed the necessity for the world to end numerous societal ills. Kallon has also been approached by A&R for Warner Music Group and Sony Music.

Produced by Kallon through his DePRO Global-DePRO FILMZ division, FREEDOM, ONE WORLD BY DETRENCH (MUSIC VIDEO) was named 2023 Best Social Video in the General Music Category. The video was shot in and around D.C. in 2021 by Simms, a member of the Voice of America production team. The song and music video Freedom, One World was written, arranged, directed, edited, produced, and performed by Abraham P. “Detrench” Kallon & The DePRO Global Group. Cornelius “Bennie Ox” Wright engineered the instrumental beats.

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies, and includes Adobe, BBC World Service, Netflix, Dow Jones, Complex Networks, Jennifer Garner, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, National Geographic Society, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.

“The caliber of the work this season coming from creators such as Detrench, truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out,” said Telly’s Executive Director, Sabrina Dridje. “Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues, and companies big and small are turning to more sustainable practices to break the cycle of past production processes.”

The announcement caps a year-long celebration of creators and talent who truly stand out during a time when the ubiquity of screens brings more clutter than quality into our lives. These are the creators and innovators who break through the static with their creativity.

This was a record-breaking year with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers such as Netflix, Paramount, Disney, BET Networks/BET Digital, Airbnb, Audible, BritBox, FEMA, Gaumont, Golden State Warriors, MediaMonks, NASA, National Geographic Society, PBS Digital Studios and more.

The full list of the 44th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.

DePRO Global is a professional e-commerce, technology, procurement, and digital communications brand. It specializes in skill and talent discovery, content development, and marketing. Its creative and innovative services include web app design and development, video production, training, procurement consulting, as well as entertainment and human resource management. It provides animation production, photography, videography, and full visual and sound production. It is dedicated to bringing African innovation and entertainment to the world while delivering the best results to its clients.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts, including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks. Partners of The Telly Awards include Green The Bid, SeriesFest, Video Consortium, Ghetto Film School, We Are Parable, Future of Film, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, Production Hub with support from The Commercial Director’s Diversity Program.

Freedom, One World (Music Video) by Detrench