Greg Sandler Joins Stanford Mortgage Team as President: Bringing In Decades of Expertise
EINPresswire.com/ -- Stanford Mortgage, an industry leader in mortgage brokering, is proud to announce its newest addition to the team: Greg Sandler as President. With decades of experience in the mortgage industry, Mr. Sandler will be leading Stanford Mortgage’s efforts to revamp and refresh the brand’s identity in order to capitalize on new opportunities in a competitive market.
Mr. Sandler has a long history with the mortgage industry, his successful track record speaks for itself. With extensive knowledge and exceptional expertise, he is highly sought-after for his ability to develop innovative strategies and solutions that help loan officers and Realtors™ increase their business even during uncertain times. His dedication to providing outstanding customer service makes him an invaluable asset to any team he joins.
“We are committed to personalized guidance, exceptional service, and competitive rates, with an abundance of loan programs to choose from,” says Sandler. “Beyond all that, we aim to make mortgage fun! Fun for our clients, partners and our Teammates.”
With Mr. Sandler now at the helm of Stanford Mortgage, customers can expect comprehensive services that include competitive interest rates, comprehensive loan programs, and top-tier customer service across all 50 states. As part of the revamp strategy, the brand is also planning on increasing its presence in both digital and traditional marketing channels so that customers can benefit from increased awareness about their products and services.
Stanford Mortgage is confident their decision to bring on such an experienced leader will pay off dividends for their customers who can now enjoy access to one of the most skilled professionals in the field, backed by a refreshed brand identity — all thanks to Mr. Sandler’s amazing vision and dedication!
To learn more about Greg Sandler and the Team at Stanford Mortgage, visit www.stanfordmortgage.com.
