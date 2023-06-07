Everything Podcasts, a Division of Pattison Media Named Best Podcast Agency of the Year at the 2023 Quill Podcast Awards
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything Podcasts has been named Best Podcast Agency at the 2023 Quill Podcast Awards. The Quill Podcast Awards, a digital awards ceremony running since 2021, celebrates the achievements of podcasters and podcast companies.
In addition to the Best Podcast Agency award, the Everything Podcasts creative team won the award for Most Creative Branded Podcast of the Year for their production, “Ideas of Order,” developed in collaboration with California Closets and, Netflix, TLC & HGTV television star Jeremiah Brent. Everything Podcasts was also recognized for the Best B2B Branded Podcast for their groundbreaking series” Beyond,” created in partnership with KPMG, showcasing the ability to deliver informative and impactful content tailored to the needs of the business community.
This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and world-class production, by creating podcasts that captivate audiences in a memorable way. With its remarkable achievements, Everything Podcasts has proven its dedication to developing exceptional content, establishing itself as a leader in the field, and making a positive impact within the podcasting space.
“We are incredibly honoured to be recognized by the Quill Podcast Awards,” says Jennifer Smith, Founder and CEO of Everything Podcasts. “These awards not only recognize the hard work and dedication of our talented team but also validate the impact and effectiveness of podcasting as a powerful medium for storytelling and brand engagement. We are proud to be at the forefront of the podcasting industry and will continue to push boundaries, amplify underrepresented voices, and create outstanding podcasts that make a difference”.
Recent data from Signal Hill insights revealed that podcasts have experienced a significant surge in popularity, with 75% of adults now regularly turning in — a remarkable 10% increase compared to the previous year. This growing interest presents a dynamic opportunity for brands to create personal, engaging, and immersive content. The recent recognition of ‘Everything Podcasts’ at the Quill Podcast Awards further emphasizes the effectiveness of this medium, reaffirming that good content, authenticity, and consumer connection are the true ingredients for success in today’s podcasting landscape.*
About Everything Podcasts
Everything Podcasts provides turn-key solutions for companies and brands eager to take advantage of the explosive growth in the podcasting space. From ideation to creation to distribution and promotion, Everything Podcasts is a full-service production and media company with a global network of studios. Their talented team of award-winning creators brings decades of experience in creating docutainment-style content featuring compelling audio design and engaging storytelling that ensures content connects with audiences in a meaningful and memorable way. National and international clients alike know firsthand the value of Everything Podcasts’ “client first” philosophy in every facet of the creation and production process.
*Source-https://tritondigitalv3.blob.core.windows.net/media/Default/PodcastReports/2022%20U.S.%20Podcast%20Report.pdf
