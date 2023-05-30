Open Lending to Present at William Blair Growth Stock Conference

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending” or “the Company”), an industry trailblazer in lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, today announced that the Company will be presenting at William Blair’s 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 12:00pm CT (1:00pm ET).



The presentation will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the “Events” section. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the discussion has concluded.

About Open Lending

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For 20 years we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Contact:

ICR for Open Lending

Investors

openlending@icrinc.com

Source: Open Lending Corporation