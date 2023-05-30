Gevo Hires Industry Veteran Nancy N. Young as Chief Sustainability Officer

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is pleased to announce that Nancy N. Young has been hired as Chief Sustainability Officer to lead the sustainability, environmental, and scientific affairs for the company.

Nancy is a highly experienced veteran of the aviation industry, with deep expertise in developing environmental and sustainability policy, and regulatory programs, as well as in commercial deployment of low carbon fuels and technologies. Her most recent position was as Chief Sustainability Officer for Alder Fuels.



“As we build the infrastructure for delivery of low carbon fuels and chemicals, Gevo will continue to focus on assembling the best possible team of industry experts and resources to optimize our efforts,” said Dr. Paul Bloom, Gevo’s Chief Carbon and Innovation Officer. “Nancy’s experience in commercialization, combined with her policy expertise will play a key role for Gevo and our ongoing development of Verity Carbon Solutions.”



Nancy is an accomplished strategist in the fields of environmental and sustainability law and policy, with a wealth of expertise in areas such as climate change, aviation sustainability, and sustainable fuels. Her extensive experience includes serving as a transportation sustainability advisor on the United Nations High-level Advisory Group on Sustainable Transport and leading environmental advocacy efforts for Airlines for America, the principal trade and service organization of the U.S. airline industry. Notably, Nancy served on the Steering Group and as co-Lead of the Sustainability Team under the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative® for several years, playing a significant role in the development of the policies that underpin the sustainable aviation fuels market. She also played a key role in the development of an array of agreements, standards, and policies under the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization aimed at reducing the aviation industry's environmental impact.



“I am thrilled to be joining Gevo at such a critical time in the aviation industry," Young said. "The commercialization of sustainable technology must align with our collective goals and policy governance, and Gevo is at the forefront of this important work. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued development and success."



Nancy earned her BA from the College of William and Mary. She went on to receive a juris doctorate with honors from Harvard Law School, where she served as President and Editor-in-Chief of the Harvard Journal on Legislation.

