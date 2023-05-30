More than 110 new affordable homes, child care centre coming to Pitt Meadows

CANADA, May 30 - Families, seniors, individuals and people living with disabilities can look forward to 115 new affordable rental homes and 150 child care spaces in Pitt Meadows.

“Building more housing and child care centres together is a commitment of our government to creating a healthier and more vibrant community,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “This affordable housing project with 115 new homes also includes 150 child care spaces to ensure that parents have quality care for their children. This project is part of our efforts to increase housing supply and child care supports everywhere in the province, so people are not priced out of the community they call home.”

In April 2023, the Province, through BC Housing, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Metro Vancouver, through Metro Vancouver Housing Corporation. This partnership enables the building of approximately 2,000 affordable homes over the next 10 years, including this project.

Located at 19085-119B Ave., the Heron’s Nest development for households with low or moderate incomes is part of the first phase of projects that will provide approximately 660 homes at five sites. This site sits on land owned by the City of Pitt Meadows and will be leased to Metro Vancouver at a nominal fee. The city is waiving the development and permit fees. The project is part of a $158-million provincial investment over the next three years under the 10-year MOU.

The 115 homes within the building are currently being designed and will accommodate families and individuals. Final rents will be known when the building is closer to completion and will be based on unit size and household income. A child care centre with spaces for 150 children will be included in the design and will be made possible through more than $6.4 million from the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund.

“To help families thrive, we’re working across government to conveniently co-locate child care into new affordable housing developments,” said Grace Lore, Minister of State for Child Care. “Child care is life changing for parents and caregivers, allowing them to support their families by pursuing work, school and other opportunities, which is why we’re building access to affordable, inclusive and quality child care as a core service that British Columbians can rely on.”

The site is rezoned for affordable housing and construction is expected to begin in January 2024.

“City council is pleased to support this much-needed housing and child care project in the heart of our community,” said Nicole MacDonald, mayor, City of Pitt Meadows. “The substantial investment of Metro Vancouver Housing Corporation and the Province was paramount to this project and will help meet the needs of seniors in our community that are struggling on fixed incomes and those with disabilities and families whose incomes have not kept up with the pace of inflation.”

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has delivered more than 76,000 new homes that have been completed or are underway, including more than 150 homes in Pitt Meadows.

Quotes:

Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows –

“We are grateful to the Province and Metro Vancouver for making it possible for people in Pitt Meadows to live in homes that they can afford, in a building that has access to quality and affordable child care services for families needing that kind of support. Everyone deserves to live in safe and affordable homes where they can age in place, surrounded by people they care about. This is a necessary addition to our community, and we cannot wait for more.”

George V. Harvie, chair, Metro Vancouver’s board of directors –

“As one of the largest affordable housing providers in B.C., Metro Vancouver Housing recognizes the urgent need to increase and renew our supply of affordable rental housing and is well-positioned to do so. Heron’s Nest is a prime example of how we can successfully partner with our member jurisdictions and the Province to build and operate critical non-market rental housing — and affordable child care — on municipally owned land.”

