Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs Market | Industry Insights as Per Analysis, Latest Study & Research Report 2031

The global opioid induced constipation (OIC) drugs market is projected to reach $1785.01 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Opioid-induced constipation (OIC) is a common side effect experienced by patients who take opioid medications for pain management. Opioids bind to receptors in the gastrointestinal tract, slowing down bowel movements and leading to constipation. To address this issue, specific drugs have been developed to target OIC and provide relief to patients. The global opioid induced constipation (OIC) drugs market was valued at $1105.71 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1785.01 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

One class of drugs used to manage OIC is known as peripherally acting mu-opioid receptor antagonists (PAMORAs). These medications, such as naloxegol and methylnaltrexone, work by selectively blocking opioid receptors in the gut without affecting pain relief in other areas. By reversing the constipating effects of opioids, PAMORAs help restore normal bowel function and alleviate OIC symptoms.

Another approach to managing OIC involves the use of stool softeners, laxatives, and bowel stimulants. These drugs, such as polyethylene glycol (PEG) and stimulant laxatives like bisacodyl, promote bowel movement by increasing water content in the intestines or stimulating the muscles in the gastrointestinal tract. They help soften the stool and relieve constipation caused by opioid use.

It is worth noting that the choice of OIC drug depends on factors such as the severity of constipation, individual patient characteristics, and the specific opioid being used. Healthcare providers work closely with patients to determine the most suitable treatment option and adjust medication regimens accordingly. Managing OIC effectively is crucial to ensure optimal pain management and improve the overall quality of life for patients taking opioids for chronic pain conditions.

