The Rise of Generic Drugs Market: Expanding Access to Affordable Medications

Generic Drugs Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). Some of the key players profiled in the study are Abbott Laboratories, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ALLERGAN, Sandoz International GmbH, Mylan N.V., STADA Arzneimittel AG, Baxter International Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., and Pfizer.



Generic drugs are pharmaceutical products that are designed to be therapeutically equivalent to brand-name drugs or reference drugs in terms of active ingredients, dosage form, strength, route of administration, quality, and intended use. These drugs are developed and manufactured after the expiration of the patent protection of the original brand-name drug, allowing other pharmaceutical companies to produce and market them. Generic drugs undergo a rigorous regulatory process to ensure their safety, efficacy, and quality.



One of the primary advantages of generic drugs is their affordability. Since generic drug manufacturers do not have to invest in the research and development costs associated with discovering a new drug, they can offer their products at significantly lower prices compared to brand-name drugs. This makes generic drugs more accessible and cost-effective for patients, healthcare systems, and insurance providers. Despite being less expensive, generic drugs are required to meet the same stringent standards set by regulatory authorities regarding quality, safety, and efficacy, ensuring that they provide the same therapeutic benefits as their brand-name counterparts.



By Application: Cardiovascular, Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Diabetes, Arthritis, Central Nervous System Disorders, Others



By Route of Administration: Oral, Topical, Parenteral, Others



By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies, Online Providers



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Abbott Laboratories, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ALLERGAN, Sandoz International GmbH, Mylan N.V., STADA Arzneimittel AG, Baxter International Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., and Pfizer Inc.



Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



