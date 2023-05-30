Asheville Estate in Historic Biltmore Forest to be Sold at Online Auction June 12th
Located in the Town of Biltmore Forest in Asheville, NC, this European chateau will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $1.75M.ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming June 12th online auction for the Biltmore Forest Estate in Asheville, NC. The property was previously listed for $6.95 million and is now going to auction with a starting bid of $1.75 million on Monday, June 12th at 9:00 am EDT.
The three-level, 5 bedroom, 4 full and 2 half bath estate offers large light-filled rooms, pillowed limestone floors, and many one-of-a-kind touches. The home situated on 3.93± acres features a beautiful formal living room with 20-foot high ceilings and crystal chandelier, custom metal work by George Dixon, a marble finished conservatory-style master bathroom overlooking a private garden, and a grand two-level terrace.
The property is located in the historically rich Town of Biltmore Forest. Founded in 1923, the Biltmore Estate Company had the intention to develop a residential park on 1,500± acres. The inspiration for the residential park was described as a community for residents to build homes that would epitomize the Biltmore Estate on a smaller scale. The Biltmore Forest Country Club recently celebrated its 100-year anniversary. Recipient of the Platinum Club of America® award, the country club boasts a Donald Ross golf course and luxurious amenities.
“Interluxe’s expertise in luxury real estate and amazing track record resonated with us,” stated the sellers. “They are the ideal partner to showcase the grandeur of our home.”
“This magnificent property stands as a testament to timeless elegance,” stated Scott Kirk, President and CEO of Interluxe Auctions. “Our team at Interluxe recognizes the importance of representing the unique essence of the Biltmore Forest Estate and attracting judicious buyers.”
The Biltmore Forest Estate is being offered in cooperation with Marilyn Wright of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, June 12th, 2023. Previews are Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and Sunday, June 11, from 1:00 pm- 4:00 pm.
More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at www.interluxe.com/12545. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.
ABOUT INTERLUXE
Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com, and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.
