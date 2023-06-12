Apacer Demonstrates SSD and DRAM Solutions for Embedded Systems At Sensors Converge in Santa Clara, California
Apacer offers a diverse array of technologies that can improve data integrity, longevity, power stability, security and survivability.FREMONT, CA, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, design engineers interested in machine vision, automatic inspection, process control and robot guidance will descend on the Santa Clara Convention Center in California on June 20, 21 and 22, 2023. They’ll be attending Sensors Converge, the event focused on electronics and embedded systems with cutting-edge sensor technology. And Apacer will be there to welcome attendees with open arms, while also demonstrating innovative value-adding technologies developed in-house.
A variety of protective technologies will be available to view. The newest include CoreSnapshot 2, which is a system disaster’s savior. It allows users to incrementally backup and restore a system in a few seconds. With this technology installed, an automated facility can be fully operational just a few moments after a disaster or data corruption issue. Apacer’s DataDefender™ will also be shown. Working alongside Apacer’s CorePower, it combines both firmware and hardware mechanisms to ensure data integrity. Together, they allow more time for volatile data to be stored in the event of power loss. Other innovations will include Apacer’s patented anti-sulfuration technology, which protects components from corrosive sulfur in chemical-laden environments. Low power consumption and wide-temperature products will also be on display. In fact, Apacer offers a diverse array of technologies that can improve data integrity, longevity, power stability, security and survivability, and Sensors Converge is the perfect place to learn more about them in person.
So anyone planning to attend Sensors Converge who has an interest in adding DRAM modules or SSDs to their next project, and needs industrial-grade devices with powerful value-adding advantages, should come visit Apacer’s friendly local representatives at Booth Number 705. They look forward to answering questions in person and discussing the details of custom orders.
【About Apacer】
Founded in 1997, Apacer is a leading global digital storage brand with comprehensive R&D, design, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities. With years of accumulated patented digital storage technology and deep successful R&D experience, Apacer provides a competitive range of customized products and services. Our product lines are diversified, covering solutions for memory modules and industrial SSDs.
Apacer is devoted to implementing our core value “Becoming Better Partners:” we deliver on our promises, strive for constant improvement, and develop solutions that are mutually beneficial for us and our customers. We continually create innovative, diversified storage solutions and hardware/software integration services for various industries. We endeavor to become a better partner in the industrial ecosystem and deliver substantial benefits to all stakeholders. Find out about Apacer’s products for industrial applications at: https://industrial.apacer.com/
LYNNE HSU
APACER MEMORY AMERICA INC.
lhsu@apacerus.com