Aphakia Market: Advancements in Intraocular Lenses and Surgical Techniques

Aphakia Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). Some of the key players profiled in the study are Johnson and Johnson, Ophtec BV, Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Bausch and Lomb, Carl Zeiss AG, Rayner Company, Bohus BioTech AB, CooperVision, Inc., Lifecore Biomedical, LLC, Aetna.



Aphakia is a condition characterized by the absence or loss of the natural crystalline lens in the eye. The crystalline lens is normally located behind the iris and helps to focus light onto the retina, enabling clear vision. In aphakia, either due to congenital abnormalities, surgical removal, or injury, the lens is completely absent. This absence of the lens causes significant refractive errors, resulting in blurred vision and an inability to focus on objects at different distances.



Aphakia can occur as a result of various factors, including congenital abnormalities, cataract surgery, or trauma to the eye. In congenital aphakia, the condition is present at birth and may be associated with other ocular abnormalities. Surgical removal of the crystalline lens, usually due to the presence of a cataract, can also lead to aphakia. In such cases, the natural lens is replaced with an artificial intraocular lens (IOL) during surgery. If the lens is lost or dislocated due to trauma, aphakia may be a consequence. The management of aphakia typically involves the use of corrective lenses, such as glasses or contact lenses, to compensate for the absence of the natural lens. In some cases, additional surgical procedures may be performed, such as the implantation of an IOL or the use of special contact lenses designed for aphakic patients.



Aphakia research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years.



The segments and sub-section of Aphakia market is shown below:

By Type: Congenital Aphakia, Surgical Aphakia, Acquired Aphakia



By Treatment: Spectacles, Contact lenses, Intraocular Lens Implantation, Refractive Surgery



By End User: Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others



Important years considered in the Aphakia study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Aphakia Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Aphakia Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Aphakia in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Aphakia market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Aphakia market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Aphakia Market

Aphakia Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Aphakia Market by Application/End Users

Aphakia Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Aphakia Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Aphakia Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Aphakia (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Aphakia Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents



