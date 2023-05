FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

MEDIA ADVISORY: GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE AND NASCAR DRIVER ROSS CHASTAIN RAISE AWARENESS OF ANNUAL “BUCKLE UP NEW YORK, CLICK IT OR TICKET” ENFORCEMENT CAMPAIGN

Spencerport, NY - The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) and NASCAR star Ross Chastain team up to raise awareness of the annual “Buckle Up New York, Click It or Ticket” campaign (May 22 – June 4) with seat belt safety demonstrations for teens in Monroe County.

When:

Thursday, June 1, 2023

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Where:

Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES

3589 Big Ridge Road

Spencerport, NY 14559

Who:

Owen McShane, Deputy Commissioner, DMV/GTSC

Ross Chastain, NASCAR Xfinity Driver

Marianne Angelillo, NYS Survivor Advocate Speakers Bureau

Travis Gray, Ogden Police Chief

Jill Slavny, Monroe 2 – Orleans BOCES Principal

Student Representative