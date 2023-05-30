Ramp closures on U.S. 61 at Scott County Road F-41 (exit 129) near Long Grove begin on Monday, June 5

Posted on: May 30, 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa – May 30, 2023 – If you drive on U.S. 61 near Long Grove in Scott County there’s a construction project that may slow down your trip.

Crews working on concrete reconstruction work at the interchange will need to close the southbound exit ramp and the northbound entrance ramp off U.S. 61 at Scott County Road F-41 (exit 129) from Monday, June 5 until Friday, Sept. 8, weather permitting. While these ramp closures are taking place, traffic will be detoured to the next interchange and back on a marked detour route.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project, contact Adrian Simonson, Iowa DOT Davenport construction office, at 563-391-2750 or [email protected]