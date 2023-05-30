April 2023 Arrivals Registered the Highest Recovery Rate Since the Pandemic

Posted on May 30, 2023 in News

For Immediate Release: May 30, 2023

HONOLULU—According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), a total of 827,537 visitors arrived in the Hawaiian Islands in April 2023, an increase of 1.1 percent from April 2022. When compared to 2019, the benchmark year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, this represents a 97.4 percent recovery in total visitor arrivals from April 2019 and is the highest recovery rate so far since the beginning of the pandemic. As measured in nominal dollars, these visitors spent $1.72 billion in April 2023, which was higher than $1.60 billion (+8.0%) in April 2022 and $1.32 billion (+30.7%) in April 2019.

In April 2023, 806,209 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 21,328 visitors arrived by cruise ships during the month. In April 2022, 809,612 visitors arrived by air (-0.4%) and 8,656 visitors came by cruise ships (+146.4%). In April 2019, 824,610 visitors arrived by air (-2.2%) and 24,787 visitors came by cruise ships (-14.0%). The average length of stay by all visitors in April 2023 was 8.58 days compared to 8.68 days (-1.2%) in April 2022 and 8.25 days (+4.0%) in April 2019. The statewide average daily census¹ was 236,661 visitors in April 2023, compared to 236,835 visitors (-0.1%) in April 2022 and 233,616 visitors (+1.3%) in April 2019.

In April 2023, 465,116 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, which was down from April 2022 (514,878 visitors, -9.7%) but an increase compared to April 2019 (388,573 visitors, +19.7%). U.S. West visitors spending of $874.4 million in April 2023 declined from April 2022 ($940.9 million, -7.1%) but was higher than April 2019 ($547.0 million, +59.8%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in April 2023 ($233 per person) was up moderately from April 2022 ($224 per person, +4.3%) but was considerably more than April 2019 ($171 per person, +36.0%).

There were 186,695 visitors from the U.S. East in April 2023, a slight drop from April 2022 (188,868 visitors, -1.2%) but much higher than April 2019 (159,115 visitors, +17.3%). U.S. East visitor spending increased to $473.2 million in April 2023, compared to $422.9 million (+11.9%) in April 2022 and $286.8 million (+65.0%) in April 2019. Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in April 2023 ($278 per person) increased significantly in comparison to April 2022 ($242 per person, +15.0%) and April 2019 ($200 per person, +39.1%).

There were 34,358 visitors from Japan in April 2023, compared to 6,749 visitors (+409.1%) in April 2022 and 119,487 visitors (-71.2%) in April 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $57.3 million in April 2023, compared to $15.3 million (+274.1%) in April 2022 and $164.0 million (-65.0%) in April 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in April 2023 ($235 per person) increased compared to April 2022 ($231 per person, +1.9%) and was about the same as April 2019 ($234 per person, +0.6%).

In April 2023, 39,333 visitors arrived from Canada, compared to 43,107 visitors (-8.8%) in April 2022 and 56,749 visitors (-30.7%) in April 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $96.3 million in April 2023, compared to $88.8 million (+8.5%) in April 2022 and $100.2 million (-3.8%) in April 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in April 2023 ($217 per person) increased substantially compared to April 2022 ($182 per person, +19.3%) and April 2019 ($154 per person, +41.0%).

There were 80,708 visitors from All Other International Markets in April 2023, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, Philippines, and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 56,010 visitors (+44.1%) from All Other International Markets in April 2022 and 100,686 visitors (-19.8%) in April 2019.

In April 2023, a total of 5,014 trans-Pacific flights with 1,085,186 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, down from 5,171 flights (-3.0%) with 1,085,948 seats (-0.1%) in April 2022, and 5,031 flights (-0.3%) with 1,112,200 seats (-2.4%) in April 2019.

Year-to-Date 2023

In the first four months of 2023, total visitor spending was $7.09 billion, up significantly from $5.83 billion (+21.7%) in the first four months of 2022 and from $5.81 billion (+22.0%) in the first four months of 2019.

A total of 3,273,869 visitors arrived in the first four months of 2023, which was a 16.4 percent growth from 2,812,030 visitors in the first four months of 2022. Total arrivals dropped 3.0 percent when compared to 3,376,675 visitors in the first four months of 2019.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In April 2023, visitor arrivals from the U.S. West declined 9.7 percent compared to April 2022. There were fewer visitors from states that comprise the Pacific region (381,432 visitors, -10.7%) including California (-12.8%), Washington (-5.2%) and Oregon (-3.8%). Arrivals from the Mountain region (83,471 visitors, -4.4%) also decreased due to fewer visitors from Utah (-16.6%) and Nevada (-15.2%).

Most of the U.S. West visitors in April 2023 had been to Hawaii before (80.4%) while 19.6 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 53.5 percent of the U.S. West visitors in April 2023 stayed in hotels, 17.3 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.3 percent stayed in rental homes, 10.8 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 9.7 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first four months of 2023, there were 1,691,663 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 1,670,887 visitors (+1.2%) in the first four months of 2022 and 1,417,512 visitors (+19.3%) in the first four months of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $3.26 billion in the first four months of 2023, compared to $3.18 billion (+2.4%) in the first four months of 2022 and $2.18 billion (+49.3%) in the first four months of 2019. The average daily visitor spending in the first four months of 2023 was $226 per person, a modest increase from $221 per person (+2.0%) in the first four months of 2022 but up considerably from $178 per person (+27.2%) in the first four months of 2019.

U.S. East: In April 2023, arrivals from the U.S. East dropped 1.2 percent compared to April 2022. Fewer visitors from the South Atlantic (47,585 visitors, -4.0%), Mid Atlantic (28,204 visitors, -14.3%) and New England (14,941 visitors, -8.3%) regions entirely offset growth in arrivals from the East North Central (34,755 visitors, +2.8%), West South Central (32,111 visitors, +8.1%), West North Central (19,996 visitors, +9.9%) and East South Central (8,957 visitors, +7.7%) regions.

More than half of U.S. East visitors in April 2023 had been to Hawaii before (54.4%) while 45.6 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 61.7 percent of the U.S. East visitors in April 2023 stayed in hotels, 11.9 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.8 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 10.2 percent stayed in rental homes and 8.1 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first four months of 2023, 848,610 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 792,876 (+7.0%) in the first four months of 2022 and 746,793 visitors (+13.6%) in the first four months of 2019.

U.S. East visitors spent $2.19 billion in the first four months of 2023, compared to $1.90 billion (+15.7%) in the first four months of 2022 and $1.53 billion (+43.8%) in the first four months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first four months of 2023 increased to $261 per person, compared to $239 per person (+9.6%) in the first four months of 2022 and $207 per person (+26.1%) in the first four months of 2019.

Japan: Of the 34,358 visitors in April 2023, 33,889 arrived on international flights and 469 came on domestic flights. Three out of four Japanese visitors in April 2023 were repeat visitors (76.5%) while 23.5 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 68.2 percent of the visitors in April 2023 stayed in hotels, 20.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.4 percent stayed in timeshares and 2.8 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first four months of 2023, there were 133,352 visitors from Japan, compared to 15,817 visitors (+743.1%) in the first four months of 2022 and 494,416 visitors (-73.0%) in the first four months of 2019.

Visitors from Japan spent $220.5 million in the first four months of 2023, compared to $46.8 million (+371.0%) in the first four months of 2022 and $688.1 million (-67.9%) in the first four months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first four months of 2023 was $235 per person, compared to $220 per person (+6.8%) in the first four months of 2022 and $238 per person (-1.3%) in the first four months of 2019.

Canada: Of the 39,333 visitors in April 2023, 31,772 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 7,561 visitors came on domestic flights. Six out of ten Canadian visitors in April 2023 were repeat visitors (61.7%) while 38.3 percent were first timers to Hawaii. In terms of lodging, 51.2 percent of Canadian visitors in April 2023 stayed in hotels, 26.9 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.0 percent stayed in rental homes, 9.3 percent stayed in timeshares and 4.8 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first four months of 2023, there were 215,071 visitors from Canada, compared to 150,180 visitors (+43.2%) in the first four months of 2022 and 269,939 visitors (-20.3%) in the first four months of 2019.

Visitors from Canada spent $560.4 million in the first four months of 2023, compared to $353.1 million (+58.7%) in the first four months of 2022 and $558.4 million (+0.4%) in the first four months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first four months of 2023 increased to $215 per person, from $177 per person (+21.4%) in the first four months of 2022 and $166 per person (+29.5%) in the first four months of 2019.

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 454,287 visitors to Oahu in April 2023, compared to 416,285 visitors (+9.1%) in April 2022 and 487,367 visitors (-6.8%) in April 2019. Visitor spending was $723.7 million in April 2023 compared to $703.4 million (+2.9%) in April 2022 and $613.3 million (+18.0%) in April 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 108,235 visitors in April 2023, compared to 99,023 visitors (+9.3%) in April 2022 and 109,204 visitors (-0.9%) in April 2019.

In the first four months of 2023, there were 1,789,417 visitors to Oahu, compared to 1,406,493 visitors (+27.2%) in the first four months of 2022 and 1,954,398 visitors (-8.4%) in the first four months of 2019. For the first four months of 2023, total visitor spending was $2.83 billion, up from $2.48 billion (+14.1%) in the first four months of 2022 and $2.60 billion (+9.1%) in the first four months of 2019.

Maui: There were 243,245 visitors to Maui in April 2023, compared to 254,398 visitors (-4.4%) in April 2022 and 247,984 visitors (-1.9%) in April 2019. Visitor spending was $544.8 million in April 2023, compared to $496.7 million in April 2022 (+9.7%) and $398.6 million (+36.7%) in April 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 61,735 visitors in April 2023, compared to 67,943 visitors (-9.1%) in April 2022 and 63,280 visitors (-2.4%) in April 2019.

In the first four months of 2023, there were 969,214 visitors to Maui, compared to 870,445 visitors (+11.3%) in the first four months of 2022 and 974,943 visitors (-0.6%) in the first four months of 2019. For the first four months of 2023, total visitor spending was $2.33 billion, compared to $1.78 billion (+30.7%) in the first four months of 2022 and $1.73 billion (+34.7%) in the first four months of 2019.

Kauai: There were 118,156 visitors to Kauai in April 2023, compared to 115,578 visitors (+2.2%) in April 2022 and 106,181 visitors (+11.3%) in April 2019. Visitor spending was $211.9 million in April 2023, compared to $176.3 million in April 2022 (+20.2%) and $135.8 million (+56.0%) in April 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 27,892 visitors in April 2023, compared to 29,438 visitors (-5.2%) in April 2022 and 25,330 visitors (+10.1%) in April 2019.

In the first four months of 2023, there were 448,247 visitors to Kauai, compared to 395,379 visitors (+13.4%) in the first four months of 2022 and 439,643 visitors (+2.0%) in the first four months of 2019. For the first four months of 2023, total visitor spending was $872.8 million, compared to $646.6 million (+35.0%) in the first four months of 2022 and $617.7 million (+41.3%) in the first four months of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 138,448 visitors to Hawaii Island in April 2023, compared to 140,302 visitors (-1.3%) in April 2022 and 130,224 visitors (+6.3%) in April 2019. Visitor spending was $217.5 million in April 2023, compared to $199.3 million (+9.1%) in April 2022 and $149.1 million (+45.9%) in April 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 34,033 visitors in April 2023, compared to 37,356 visitors (-8.9%) in April 2022 and 30,444 visitors (+11.8%) in April 2019.

In the first four months of 2023, there were 585,441 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 515,333 visitors (+13.6%) in the first four months of 2022 and 577,101 visitors (+1.4%) in the first four months of 2019. For the first four months of 2023, total visitor spending was $958.6 million, compared to $851.3 million (+12.6%) in the first four months of 2022 and $795.5 million (+20.5%) in the first four months of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

U.S. West: There were 3,898 scheduled flights with 794,029 seats from the U.S. West in April 2023, compared to 4,221 flights (-7.7%) with 841,373 seats (-5.6%) in April 2022, and 3,414 flights (+14.2%) with 685,818 seats (+15.8%) in April 2019.

The number of scheduled seats from the U.S. West dropped 5.6 percent between April 2023 and April 2022. Increased service from Denver (32,708, +24.6%), Las Vegas (57,745, +33.7%), San Jose (59,739, +3.9%) and Seattle (103,778, +8.1%) was entirely offset by reduced service from Anchorage (4,927, -7.6%), Long Beach (19,383, -9.7%), Los Angeles (202,517, -10.2%), Oakland (50,263, -6.2%), Phoenix (48,382, -9.5%), Portland (30,653, -9.7%), Sacramento (24,132, -17.9%), Salt Lake City (6,330, -56.9%), San Diego (42,008, -22.4%), San Francisco (105,794, -9.9%), and no service from Santa Ana (-3,780 seats) compared to April 2022.

Scheduled seats in April 2023 rose 15.8 percent compared to April 2019. There was reduced service from Anchorage (4,927, -18.5%), Los Angeles (202,517, -4.5%), Oakland (50,263, -0.9%), Portland (30,653, -22.3%), San Francisco (105,794, -13.2%), and no service from Bellingham (-954 seats). Offsetting these reductions, was increased service from Denver (32,708, +2.3%), Las Vegas (57,745, +156.4%), Long Beach (19,383, +241.9%), Phoenix (48,382, +70.5%), Sacramento (24,132, +32.0%), Salt Lake City (6,330, +5.6%), San Diego (42,008, +48.3%), San Jose (59,739, +122.9%) and Seattle (103,778, +19.6%). Additionally, there were scheduled seats from Ontario (+5,670 seats) in April 2023 which were not in service in April 2019.

U.S. East: There were 346 scheduled flights with 95,603 seats from the U.S. East in April 2023, compared to 394 flights (-12.2%) with 109,632 seats (-12.8%) in April 2022, and 318 flights (+8.8%) with 91,741 seats (+4.2%) in April 2019.

Scheduled air seats in April 2023 declined 12.8 percent compared to April 2022. There was additional service from Houston (10,920, +31.9%) and New York JFK (12,997, +55.8%) and there were scheduled seats from Detroit (+7,222 seats) in April 2023 which were not in service in April 2022. These increases were entirely offset by reduced service from Chicago (14,232, -22.3%), Dallas (17,910, -45.3%), Minneapolis (6,630, -5.7%), Newark (7,461, -25.1%), Washington D.C. (1,200, -72.2%), and no service from Orlando (-3,614 seats) compared to April 2022.

Scheduled seats in April 2023 grew 4.2 percent compared to April 2019. Reduced service from Boston (5,004, -10.0%), Chicago (14,232 seats, -22.8%) and Dallas (17,910, -35.7%) was offset by increased service from Atlanta (8,691, +17.8%), Minneapolis (6,630, +27.2%), New York JFK (12,997, +55.8%), Newark (7,461, +3.6%) and Washington D.C. (1,200, +40.2%). There were also scheduled seats from Austin (+3,336 seats) and Detroit (+7,222 seats) in April 2023 which were not in service in April 2019.

Japan: In April 2023, there were 279 scheduled flights with 75,108 seats from Japan. Air capacity was much greater compared to April 2022 (87 flights, +220.7% with 20,263 seats, +270.7%), but remained below April 2019 (634 flights, -56.0% with 158,756 seats, -52.7%).

The number of scheduled air seats tripled compared to April 2022. There was increased service from Osaka (10,335, +829.4%), Haneda (32,840, +438.0%) and Narita (30,301, +132.2%) to Honolulu. There were also scheduled seats from Fukuoka (+278 seats) and Nagoya (+956 seats) to Honolulu in April 2023 which were not in service in April 2022. Additionally, there were two direct flights with 398 seats from Narita to Kona in April 2023 which were not operating in April 2022.

The number of scheduled seats (-52.7%) in April 2023 was half the volume of April 2019. There was reduced service from Fukuoka (278 seats, -94.4%), Nagoya (956, -92.1%), Osaka (10,355, -71.3%) and Narita (30,301, -58.1%) to Honolulu, and there was no service from Sapporo (-3,336 seats) to Honolulu compared to April 2019. In April 2023, direct service to Kona (2 flights with 398 seats from Narita) was limited in comparison to April 2019 (42 flights, -95.2% with 9,306 seats, -95.7% from Haneda and Narita).

Canada: There were 237 scheduled flights with 43,900 seats from Canada in April 2023, compared to 298 flights (-20.5%), with 62,649 seats (-29.9%) in April 2022, and 280 flights (-15.4%) with 58,428 seats (-24.9%) in April 2019.

Scheduled seats declined 29.9 percent compared to April 2022. Increased service from Edmonton (870, +25.0%) was entirely offset by reduced service from Calgary (9,044, -44.2%), Toronto (1,490, -73.5%) and Vancouver (32,496, -19.0%).

Scheduled seats decreased 24.9 percent compared to April 2019, due to reduced service from Calgary (9,044, -3.3%), Edmonton (870, -52.6%), Toronto (1,490, -33.7%) and Vancouver (32,496, -27.8%).

Oceania:

Australia: In April 2023, there were 72 scheduled flights with 21,631 seats from Melbourne and Sydney compared to 64 flights (+12.5%), with 19,350 seats (+11.8%) from Melbourne and Sydney in April 2022. Seat capacity remained below the April 2019 level (98 scheduled flights, -26.5%, with 30,944 seats, -30.1%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

In April 2023, there were 72 scheduled flights with 21,631 seats from Melbourne and Sydney compared to 64 flights (+12.5%), with 19,350 seats (+11.8%) from Melbourne and Sydney in April 2022. Seat capacity remained below the April 2019 level (98 scheduled flights, -26.5%, with 30,944 seats, -30.1%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. New Zealand: There were 26 scheduled flights with 7,540 seats from Auckland in April 2023. Service from Auckland to Hawaii was suspended in April 2022. In April 2019, there were 41 flights (-36.6%) with 11,890 seats (-36.6%).

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early April 2020. In comparison, there were 38 scheduled flights with 10,409 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in April 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early April 2020. In comparison, there were 38 scheduled flights with 10,409 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in April 2019. Korea: There were 73 scheduled flights with 23,506 seats from Seoul in April 2023, compared to 42 flights (+73.8%) with 13,066 seats (+79.9%) in April 2022, and 73 flights (0.0%) with 22,951 seats (+2.4%) in April 2019.

There were 73 scheduled flights with 23,506 seats from Seoul in April 2023, compared to 42 flights (+73.8%) with 13,066 seats (+79.9%) in April 2022, and 73 flights (0.0%) with 22,951 seats (+2.4%) in April 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were eight scheduled flights with 2,448 seats in April 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in April 2023 and in April 2022. In April 2019 there were 30 flights (0.0%) with 10,920 seats (-3.8%).

There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in April 2023 and in April 2022. In April 2019 there were 30 flights (0.0%) with 10,920 seats (-3.8%). Philippines: There were 21 scheduled flights with 6,489 seats from Manila in April 2023, compared to 13 flights (+61.5%) with 4,017 seats (+61.5%) in April 2022, and 21 flights (0.0%) with 6,079 seats (+6.7%) in April 2019.

There were 21 scheduled flights with 6,489 seats from Manila in April 2023, compared to 13 flights (+61.5%) with 4,017 seats (+61.5%) in April 2022, and 21 flights (0.0%) with 6,079 seats (+6.7%) in April 2019. Samoa: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats in April 2023. There was no direct service from Apia in April 2022. There were four flights (0.0%) with 656 seats (+3.7%) in April 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats in April 2023. There was no direct service from Apia in April 2022. There were four flights (0.0%) with 656 seats (+3.7%) in April 2019. Kiribati: There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in April 2023 and in April 2022. There were four flights with 572 seats in April 2019.

There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in April 2023 and in April 2022. There were four flights with 572 seats in April 2019. Marshall Islands: There was no direct service from Majuro in April 2023 and in April 2022. There were 17 scheduled flights with 2,782 seats in April 2019.

There was no direct service from Majuro in April 2023 and in April 2022. There were 17 scheduled flights with 2,782 seats in April 2019. Fiji: There were nine scheduled flights with 1,530 seats from Nadi in April 2023, compared to three flights (+200.0%) and 492 seats (+211.0%) in April 2022, and four flights (+125.0%) with 656 seats (+133.2%) in April 2019.

There were nine scheduled flights with 1,530 seats from Nadi in April 2023, compared to three flights (+200.0%) and 492 seats (+211.0%) in April 2022, and four flights (+125.0%) with 656 seats (+133.2%) in April 2019. American Samoa: There were seven scheduled flights with 1,946 seats from Pago Pago in April 2023, compared to two flights (+250.0%) with 556 seats (+250.0%) in April 2022, and nine flights (-22.2%) with 2,502 seats (-22.2%) in April 2019.

There were seven scheduled flights with 1,946 seats from Pago Pago in April 2023, compared to two flights (+250.0%) with 556 seats (+250.0%) in April 2022, and nine flights (-22.2%) with 2,502 seats (-22.2%) in April 2019. French Polynesia: There were five scheduled flights with 1,390 seats from Papeete in April 2023 as well as in April 2022. There were four flights (+25.0%) with 1,112 seats (+25.0%) in April 2019.

In the first four months of 2023, there were 20,302 trans-Pacific flights with 4,469,284 seats, compared to 20,171 flights (+0.6%) with 4,223,132 seats (+5.8%) in the first four months of 2022, and 20,245 flights (+0.3%) with 4,449,480 seats (+0.4%) in the first four months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In April 2023, 21,328 visitors came to the islands aboard 12 out-of-state cruise ships. One of these ships had a turnaround tour, with visitors that arrived on that out-of-state cruise ship departing by air after touring the islands. After the first group of cruise visitors left, a new group of visitors flew into Honolulu to board that ship, toured the islands, then most of them remained with the ship to visit the next out-of-state port.

In addition to the 1,852 visitors that flew into Honolulu for the turnaround tour, another 12,227 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship Pride of America in April 2023.

In comparison, 8,656 visitors (+146.4%) came aboard five out-of-state cruise ships in April 2022. Interisland cruises were suspended in the first quarter 2022 due to the pandemic. The Pride of America resumed operation in April 2022 at 50 percent capacity with 4,335 visitors for the month.

April 2023 cruise visitation represented 86 percent of pre-pandemic levels. In April 2019, 24,787 visitors arrived on 10 out-of-state cruise ships, 2,557 visitors flew into Honolulu for a turnaround tour, and another 9,342 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first four months of 2023, 66,648 visitors entered Hawaii via 22 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 1,852 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board the turnaround tour on an out-of-state cruise ship and another 40,578 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first four months of 2019, 64,959 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 31 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 2,557 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board a turnaround tour from an out-of-state cruise ship and 39,683 visitors came by air and boarded the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka:

April marked the 24th consecutive month where visitor arrivals from the U.S. mainland exceeded 2019 monthly levels for those respective months. April U.S. visitor arrivals were 19 percent higher than the same month in 2019.

It is encouraging to see the cruise market continue its recovery as the 21,328 visitors that came by cruise ships marked the second-highest count since the start of the pandemic.

It will take a while for the international visitor arrivals to recover to pre-pandemic levels. The recovery of international markets this April was at 55.8 percent and Japanese arrivals were at 28.8 percent of the April 2019 levels. Visitor expenditures, as measured by nominal dollars, were 21.7 percent higher compared with the same period in 2019. After adjusting for inflation, real visitor spending was higher than the pre-pandemic level.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

# # #

View the April 2023 tables here.

Media Contacts:

Laci Goshi

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 587-9006

Jennifer Chun

Director of Tourism Research

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 973-9446

APRIL 2023 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2023P 2022P % change 2023P YTD 2022P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES (in $million) 1,723.0 1,595.3 8.0 7,092.7 5,828.8 21.7 Total by air 1,713.6 1,592.2 7.6 7,063.6 5,820.1 21.4 U.S. Total 1,347.7 1,363.8 -1.2 5,450.6 5,076.5 7.4 U.S. West 874.4 940.9 -7.1 3,257.1 3,180.2 2.4 U.S. East 473.2 422.9 11.9 2,193.5 1,896.3 15.7 Japan 57.3 15.3 274.1 220.5 46.8 371.0 Canada 96.3 88.8 8.5 560.4 353.1 58.7 All Others 212.2 124.3 70.8 832.1 343.7 142.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 9.5 3.1 204.8 29.1 8.7 233.5 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,099,842 7,105,062 -0.1 29,814,756 26,313,938 13.3 Total by air 6,995,534 7,061,930 -0.9 29,496,957 26,193,026 12.6 U.S. Total 5,453,177 5,958,567 -8.5 22,815,959 22,307,796 2.3 U.S. West 3,751,681 4,210,326 -10.9 14,425,855 14,361,252 0.4 U.S. East 1,701,495 1,748,241 -2.7 8,390,103 7,946,544 5.6 Japan 243,665 66,371 267.1 937,906 212,723 340.9 Canada 444,770 489,295 -9.1 2,604,598 1,991,678 30.8 All Others 853,922 547,697 55.9 3,138,494 1,680,829 86.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 104,308 43,132 141.8 317,799 120,913 162.8 VISITOR ARRIVALS 827,537 818,268 1.1 3,273,869 2,812,030 16.4 Total by air 806,209 809,612 -0.4 3,207,221 2,786,198 15.1 U.S. Total 651,810 703,746 -7.4 2,540,273 2,463,763 3.1 U.S. West 465,116 514,878 -9.7 1,691,663 1,670,887 1.2 U.S. East 186,695 188,868 -1.2 848,610 792,876 7.0 Japan 34,358 6,749 409.1 133,352 15,817 743.1 Canada 39,333 43,107 -8.8 215,071 150,180 43.2 All Others 80,708 56,010 44.1 318,524 156,438 103.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 21,328 8,656 146.4 66,648 25,832 158.0 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 236,661 236,835 -0.1 248,456 219,283 13.3 Total by air 233,184 235,398 -0.9 245,808 218,275 12.6 U.S. Total 181,773 198,619 -8.5 190,133 185,898 2.3 U.S. West 125,056 140,344 -10.9 120,215 119,677 0.4 U.S. East 56,717 58,275 -2.7 69,918 66,221 5.6 Japan 8,122 2,212 267.1 7,816 1,773 340.9 Canada 14,826 16,310 -9.1 21,705 16,597 30.8 All Others 28,464 18,257 55.9 26,154 14,007 86.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,477 1,438 141.8 2,648 1,008 162.8 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.58 8.68 -1.2 9.11 9.36 -2.7 Total by air 8.68 8.72 -0.5 9.20 9.40 -2.2 U.S. Total 8.37 8.47 -1.2 8.98 9.05 -0.8 U.S. West 8.07 8.18 -1.4 8.53 8.59 -0.8 U.S. East 9.11 9.26 -1.5 9.89 10.02 -1.4 Japan 7.09 9.83 -27.9 7.03 13.45 -47.7 Canada 11.31 11.35 -0.4 12.11 13.26 -8.7 All Others 10.58 9.78 8.2 9.85 10.74 -8.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.89 4.98 -1.8 4.77 4.68 1.9 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 242.7 224.5 8.1 237.9 221.5 7.4 Total by air 245.0 225.5 8.6 239.5 222.2 7.8 U.S. Total 247.1 228.9 8.0 238.9 227.6 5.0 U.S. West 233.1 223.5 4.3 225.8 221.4 2.0 U.S. East 278.1 241.9 15.0 261.4 238.6 9.6 Japan 235.3 230.9 1.9 235.1 220.1 6.8 Canada 216.6 181.5 19.3 215.2 177.3 21.4 All Others 248.5 226.9 9.5 265.1 204.5 29.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 90.6 71.9 26.0 91.5 72.1 26.9 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,082.1 1,949.6 6.8 2,166.4 2,072.8 4.5 Total by air 2,125.5 1,966.6 8.1 2,202.4 2,088.9 5.4 U.S. Total 2,067.6 1,937.9 6.7 2,145.7 2,060.5 4.1 U.S. West 1,880.0 1,827.4 2.9 1,925.4 1,903.3 1.2 U.S. East 2,534.8 2,239.1 13.2 2,584.8 2,391.7 8.1 Japan 1,669.0 2,271.3 -26.5 1,653.7 2,960.0 -44.1 Canada 2,449.5 2,060.2 18.9 2,605.7 2,351.3 10.8 All Others 2,629.3 2,218.4 18.5 2,612.2 2,197.1 18.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 443.3 358.3 23.7 436.1 337.4 29.3

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

APRIL 2023 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2023 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2023P 2019 % change 2023P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES (in $million) 1,723.0 1,318.1 30.7 7,092.7 5,812.1 22.0 Total by air 1,713.6 1,307.9 31.0 7,063.6 5,789.0 22.0 U.S. Total 1,347.7 833.8 61.6 5,450.6 3,707.2 47.0 U.S. West 874.4 547.0 59.8 3,257.1 2,181.5 49.3 U.S. East 473.2 286.8 65.0 2,193.5 1,525.7 43.8 Japan 57.3 164.0 -65.0 220.5 688.1 -67.9 Canada 96.3 100.2 -3.8 560.4 558.4 0.4 All Others 212.2 210.0 1.1 832.1 835.3 -0.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 9.5 10.1 -6.8 29.1 23.1 26.1 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,099,842 7,008,490 1.3 29,814,756 29,812,910 0.0 Total by air 6,995,534 6,885,015 1.6 29,496,957 29,521,788 -0.1 U.S. Total 5,453,177 4,625,088 17.9 22,815,959 19,651,460 16.1 U.S. West 3,751,681 3,191,328 17.6 14,425,855 12,290,140 17.4 U.S. East 1,701,495 1,433,760 18.7 8,390,103 7,361,321 14.0 Japan 243,665 701,124 -65.2 937,906 2,886,779 -67.5 Canada 444,770 651,790 -31.8 2,604,598 3,362,088 -22.5 All Others 853,922 907,012 -5.9 3,138,494 3,621,460 -13.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 104,308 123,475 -15.5 317,799 291,123 9.2 VISITOR ARRIVALS 827,537 849,397 -2.6 3,273,869 3,376,675 -3.0 Total by air 806,209 824,610 -2.2 3,207,221 3,311,715 -3.2 U.S. Total 651,810 547,688 19.0 2,540,273 2,164,304 17.4 U.S. West 465,116 388,573 19.7 1,691,663 1,417,512 19.3 U.S. East 186,695 159,115 17.3 848,610 746,793 13.6 Japan 34,358 119,487 -71.2 133,352 494,416 -73.0 Canada 39,333 56,749 -30.7 215,071 269,939 -20.3 All Others 80,708 100,686 -19.8 318,524 383,056 -16.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 21,328 24,787 -14.0 66,648 64,959 2.6 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 236,661 233,616 1.3 248,456 248,441 0.0 Total by air 233,184 229,500 1.6 245,808 246,015 -0.1 U.S. Total 181,773 154,170 17.9 190,133 163,762 16.1 U.S. West 125,056 106,378 17.6 120,215 102,418 17.4 U.S. East 56,717 47,792 18.7 69,918 61,344 14.0 Japan 8,122 23,371 -65.2 7,816 24,056 -67.5 Canada 14,826 21,726 -31.8 21,705 28,017 -22.5 All Others 28,464 30,234 -5.9 26,154 30,179 -13.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,477 4,116 -15.5 2,648 2,426 9.2 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.58 8.25 4.0 9.11 8.83 3.1 Total by air 8.68 8.35 3.9 9.20 8.91 3.2 U.S. Total 8.37 8.44 -0.9 8.98 9.08 -1.1 U.S. West 8.07 8.21 -1.8 8.53 8.67 -1.6 U.S. East 9.11 9.01 1.1 9.89 9.86 0.3 Japan 7.09 5.87 20.9 7.03 5.84 20.5 Canada 11.31 11.49 -1.5 12.11 12.45 -2.8 All Others 10.58 9.01 17.5 9.85 9.45 4.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.89 4.98 -1.8 4.77 4.48 6.4 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 242.7 188.1 29.0 237.9 195.0 22.0 Total by air 245.0 190.0 28.9 239.5 196.1 22.1 U.S. Total 247.1 180.3 37.1 238.9 188.6 26.6 U.S. West 233.1 171.4 36.0 225.8 177.5 27.2 U.S. East 278.1 200.0 39.1 261.4 207.3 26.1 Japan 235.3 233.9 0.6 235.1 238.3 -1.3 Canada 216.6 153.7 41.0 215.2 166.1 29.5 All Others 248.5 231.5 7.3 265.1 230.7 14.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 90.6 82.1 10.4 91.5 79.2 15.5 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,082.1 1,551.8 34.2 2,166.4 1,721.2 25.9 Total by air 2,125.5 1,586.1 34.0 2,202.4 1,748.0 26.0 U.S. Total 2,067.6 1,522.4 35.8 2,145.7 1,712.9 25.3 U.S. West 1,880.0 1,407.8 33.5 1,925.4 1,538.9 25.1 U.S. East 2,534.8 1,802.3 40.6 2,584.8 2,043.0 26.5 Japan 1,669.0 1,372.3 21.6 1,653.7 1,391.7 18.8 Canada 2,449.5 1,765.2 38.8 2,605.7 2,068.8 26.0 All Others 2,629.3 2,085.6 26.1 2,612.2 2,180.7 19.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 443.3 409.0 8.4 436.1 354.9 22.9

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

APRIL 2023 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2023P 2022P % change 2023P YTD 2022P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES (in $million) 1,723.0 1,595.3 8.0 7,092.7 5,828.8 21.7 Total by air 1,713.6 1,592.2 7.6 7,063.6 5,820.1 21.4 Oahu 723.7 703.4 2.9 2,832.8 2,483.0 14.1 Maui 544.8 496.7 9.7 2,329.9 1,782.7 30.7 Molokai 3.6 3.8 -7.0 16.6 13.0 27.8 Lanai 12.2 12.6 -3.7 52.9 43.5 21.5 Kauai 211.9 176.3 20.2 872.8 646.6 35.0 Hawaii Island 217.5 199.3 9.1 958.6 851.3 12.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 9.5 3.1 204.8 29.1 8.7 233.5 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,099,842 7,105,062 -0.1 29,814,756 26,313,938 13.3 Total by air 6,995,534 7,061,930 -0.9 29,496,957 26,193,026 12.6 Oahu 3,247,063 2,970,692 9.3 13,120,534 10,688,639 22.8 Maui 1,852,063 2,038,293 -9.1 7,987,453 7,524,840 6.1 Molokai 17,994 18,973 -5.2 101,141 87,858 15.1 Lanai 20,654 30,157 -31.5 92,275 96,610 -4.5 Kauai 836,770 883,126 -5.2 3,415,657 3,246,534 5.2 Hawaii Island 1,020,991 1,120,689 -8.9 4,779,896 4,548,544 5.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 104,308 43,132 141.8 317,799 120,913 162.8 VISITOR ARRIVALS 827,537 818,268 1.1 3,273,869 2,812,030 16.4 Total by air 806,209 809,612 -0.4 3,207,221 2,786,198 15.1 Oahu 454,287 416,285 9.1 1,789,417 1,406,493 27.2 Maui 243,245 254,398 -4.4 969,214 870,445 11.3 Molokai 3,884 3,693 5.2 15,875 13,186 20.4 Lanai 6,040 6,684 -9.6 22,994 20,712 11.0 Kauai 118,156 115,578 2.2 448,247 395,379 13.4 Hawaii Island 138,448 140,302 -1.3 585,441 515,333 13.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 21,328 8,656 146.4 66,648 25,832 158.0 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 236,661 236,835 -0.1 248,456 219,283 13.3 Total by air 233,184 235,398 -0.9 245,808 218,275 12.6 Oahu 108,235 99,023 9.3 109,338 89,072 22.8 Maui 61,735 67,943 -9.1 66,562 62,707 6.1 Molokai 600 632 -5.2 843 732 15.1 Lanai 688 1,005 -31.5 769 805 -4.5 Kauai 27,892 29,438 -5.2 28,464 27,054 5.2 Hawaii Island 34,033 37,356 -8.9 39,832 37,905 5.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,477 1,438 141.8 2,648 1,008 162.8 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.58 8.68 -1.2 9.11 9.36 -2.7 Total by air 8.68 8.72 -0.5 9.20 9.40 -2.2 Oahu 7.15 7.14 0.2 7.33 7.60 -3.5 Maui 7.61 8.01 -5.0 8.24 8.64 -4.7 Molokai 4.63 5.14 -9.8 6.37 6.66 -4.4 Lanai 3.42 4.51 -24.2 4.01 4.66 -14.0 Kauai 7.08 7.64 -7.3 7.62 8.21 -7.2 Hawaii Island 7.37 7.99 -7.7 8.16 8.83 -7.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.89 4.98 -1.8 4.77 4.68 1.9 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 242.7 224.5 8.1 237.9 221.5 7.4 Total by air 245.0 225.5 8.6 239.5 222.2 7.8 Oahu 222.9 236.8 -5.9 215.9 232.3 -7.1 Maui 294.1 243.7 20.7 291.7 236.9 23.1 Molokai 197.6 201.6 -2.0 163.8 147.6 11.0 Lanai 589.1 418.8 40.7 572.9 450.3 27.2 Kauai 253.2 199.7 26.8 255.5 199.2 28.3 Hawaii Island 213.0 177.9 19.8 200.5 187.2 7.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 90.6 71.9 26.0 91.5 72.1 26.9 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,082.1 1,949.6 6.8 2,166.4 2,072.8 4.5 Total by air 2,125.5 1,966.6 8.1 2,202.4 2,088.9 5.4 Oahu 1,593.1 1,689.7 -5.7 1,583.1 1,765.4 -10.3 Maui 2,239.6 1,952.3 14.7 2,403.9 2,048.0 17.4 Molokai 915.6 1,035.8 -11.6 1,043.7 983.6 6.1 Lanai 2,014.2 1,889.6 6.6 2,299.0 2,100.6 9.4 Kauai 1,793.4 1,525.6 17.5 1,947.1 1,635.5 19.1 Hawaii Island 1,570.8 1,420.6 10.6 1,637.4 1,651.9 -0.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 443.3 358.3 23.7 436.1 337.4 29.3

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

APRIL 2023 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2023 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2023P 2019 % change 2023P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES (in $million) 1,723.0 1,318.1 30.7 7,092.7 5,812.1 22.0 Total by air 1,713.6 1,307.9 31.0 7,063.6 5,789.0 22.0 Oahu 723.7 613.3 18.0 2,832.8 2,595.4 9.1 Maui 544.8 398.6 36.7 2,329.9 1,729.3 34.7 Molokai 3.6 3.2 11.7 16.6 13.0 27.7 Lanai 12.2 8.0 52.9 52.9 38.1 38.8 Kauai 211.9 135.8 56.0 872.8 617.7 41.3 Hawaii Island 217.5 149.1 45.9 958.6 795.5 20.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 9.5 10.1 -6.8 29.1 23.1 26.1 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,099,842 7,008,490 1.3 29,814,756 29,812,910 0.0 Total by air 6,995,534 6,885,015 1.6 29,496,957 29,521,788 -0.1 Oahu 3,247,063 3,276,133 -0.9 13,120,534 13,413,823 -2.2 Maui 1,852,063 1,898,395 -2.4 7,987,453 8,090,820 -1.3 Molokai 17,994 19,003 -5.3 101,141 105,960 -4.5 Lanai 20,654 18,282 13.0 92,275 86,061 7.2 Kauai 836,770 759,896 10.1 3,415,657 3,368,986 1.4 Hawaii Island 1,020,991 913,305 11.8 4,779,896 4,456,138 7.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 104,308 123,475 -15.5 317,799 291,123 9.2 VISITOR ARRIVALS 827,537 849,397 -2.6 3,273,869 3,376,675 -3.0 Total by air 806,209 824,610 -2.2 3,207,221 3,311,715 -3.2 Oahu 454,287 487,367 -6.8 1,789,417 1,954,398 -8.4 Maui 243,245 247,984 -1.9 969,214 974,943 -0.6 Molokai 3,884 4,395 -11.6 15,875 20,453 -22.4 Lanai 6,040 5,395 12.0 22,994 26,993 -14.8 Kauai 118,156 106,181 11.3 448,247 439,643 2.0 Hawaii Island 138,448 130,224 6.3 585,441 577,101 1.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 21,328 24,787 -14.0 66,648 64,959 2.6 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 236,661 233,616 1.3 248,456 248,441 0.0 Total by air 233,184 229,500 1.6 245,808 246,015 -0.1 Oahu 108,235 109,204 -0.9 109,338 111,782 -2.2 Maui 61,735 63,280 -2.4 66,562 67,423 -1.3 Molokai 600 633 -5.3 843 883 -4.5 Lanai 688 609 13.0 769 717 7.2 Kauai 27,892 25,330 10.1 28,464 28,075 1.4 Hawaii Island 34,033 30,444 11.8 39,832 37,134 7.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,477 4,116 -15.5 2,648 2,426 9.2 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.58 8.25 4.0 9.11 8.83 3.1 Total by air 8.68 8.35 3.9 9.20 8.91 3.2 Oahu 7.15 6.72 6.3 7.33 6.86 6.8 Maui 7.61 7.66 -0.5 8.24 8.30 -0.7 Molokai 4.63 4.32 7.1 6.37 5.18 23.0 Lanai 3.42 3.39 0.9 4.01 3.19 25.9 Kauai 7.08 7.16 -1.0 7.62 7.66 -0.6 Hawaii Island 7.37 7.01 5.1 8.16 7.72 5.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.89 4.98 -1.8 4.77 4.48 6.4 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 242.7 188.1 29.0 237.9 195.0 22.0 Total by air 245.0 190.0 28.9 239.5 196.1 22.1 Oahu 222.9 187.2 19.1 215.9 193.5 11.6 Maui 294.1 210.0 40.1 291.7 213.7 36.5 Molokai 197.6 167.6 17.9 163.8 122.5 33.7 Lanai 589.1 435.1 35.4 572.9 442.7 29.4 Kauai 253.2 178.7 41.7 255.5 183.4 39.4 Hawaii Island 213.0 163.2 30.5 200.5 178.5 12.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 90.6 82.1 10.4 91.5 79.2 15.5 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,082.1 1,551.8 34.2 2,166.4 1,721.2 25.9 Total by air 2,125.5 1,586.1 34.0 2,202.4 1,748.0 26.0 Oahu 1,593.1 1,258.4 26.6 1,583.1 1,328.0 19.2 Maui 2,239.6 1,607.4 39.3 2,403.9 1,773.8 35.5 Molokai 915.6 724.6 26.4 1,043.7 634.6 64.5 Lanai 2,014.2 1,474.3 36.6 2,299.0 1,411.3 62.9 Kauai 1,793.4 1,279.0 40.2 1,947.1 1,405.1 38.6 Hawaii Island 1,570.8 1,144.8 37.2 1,637.4 1,378.4 18.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 443.3 409.0 8.4 436.1 354.9 22.9

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism