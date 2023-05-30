MDC and partners host a Missouri Statewide Landowner Cooperative Meeting in Fulton June 23 and 24

Body

FULTON, Mo. – The National Deer Association of Missouri has partnered with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) to host a Missouri Statewide Landowner Cooperative Meeting in Fulton June 23 and 24.

This event will begin June 23 at 6:30 p.m. with an evening social at the Fulton Wursthaus, located at 5009 Pendergrass Road in Fulton. On June 24, participants will meet in Montgomery City at Bachelor Creek Cooperative at 8 a.m. to begin the day-long meeting. Bachelor Creek Cooperative is located at 2000 County Road 1051 in Montgomery City. During this meeting, speakers from several conservation partners will present to participants on topics such as managing private land for deer habitat, turkey habitat, wetlands, and more.

This event is free to the public, and each participant is responsible for their own meals and lodging. For additional information or assistance with lodging, please contact Cheyne Matzenbacher at cheyne@deerassociation.com. It is recommended that participants dress for the weather as the June 24 portion of this event does include time outdoors. The National Deer Association requests that participants who can supply a UTV or side-by-side for this event bring their vehicle to the field tour portion of the event. Those who cannot supply their own vehicle will be provided transportation.