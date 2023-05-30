GREEN SPACE Gallery features the works of R.I. artists: Abu, Stephen Brunelli, Tyler O'Grady

Warwick, R.I.—GREEN SPACE Gallery at TF Green International Airport, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC), features artworks by three Providence artists, Abu, Stephen Brunelli, and Tyler O'Grady. Exhibit runs through late-September.

Abu, whose works were on display at the Atrium Gallery last July, lives in Providence. He was born in Liberia. He uses an array of textural materials including fabric, leather, fur, rope, metal, glass, beads, rocks, cardboard and even vintage rubber jewelry molds to create his compelling artwork. He studied photography at the Community College of Rhode Island, then went on to earn an Associate in Business Administration, Bachelor's in Marketing, and an MBA in Global Leadership/Marketing degree from Johnson and Wales University.

Stephen Brunelli, of Providence, has painted city murals, formed an art group with a refugee resettlement program in Rhode Island, and participated in many group and solo exhibitions in New York, Providence and Boston. Brunelli has work in two galleries: The Hotpoint Emporium in Bristol, and Esperanza Vintage and Art in Marfa, Texas. He has recently concluded a solo show at Thomas Taft Salon in New York City and is preparing for an upcoming residency at Chateau Orquevaux in France.

Tyler O'Grady is a Providence-based artist. Since moving to Providence from his small hometown in Maine to study painting at RISD, he has become infatuated with the intricacies of his new metropolitan surroundings. Through oil and gouache paintings as well as ink drawings, he seeks to point out the details of this new urban landscape that most may find ordinary and re-present them as extraordinary.

The 2023 exhibitors for the GREEN SPACE Gallery were chosen by panelists Lois Harada, Providence, and Jon Baylor, Wakefield.

GREEN SPACE Gallery at Rhode Island TF Green International Airport is a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, promote outstanding work by artists living and working in Rhode Island. The galleries present art to an ever-changing audience of local, national and international travelers. The GREEN SPACE Gallery includes several large walls and open spaces that are suitable for large-scale works. The gallery selects nine artists to exhibit in three group shows per year.

Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) is a state agency supported by appropriations from the Rhode Island General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. RISCA provides grants, technical assistance and staff support to arts organizations and artists, schools, community centers, social service organizations and local governments to bring the arts into the lives of Rhode Islanders.

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation operates Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, the Block Island Airport and four other general aviation airports in Rhode Island. A long-time supporter of public art in Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Airport Corporation has worked with the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts on a number of public art commissions.