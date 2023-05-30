Mayor Bowser Announces Richard Jackson as Acting Director of the Department of Energy and Environment

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that Richard Jackson will serve as the Acting Director of the Department of Energy and Environment.

Richard Jackson, Acting Director – Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE)

Richard Jackson is appointed Acting Director of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE). Director Jackson has more than 20 years’ experience in the chemical and environmental engineering fields, including hazardous waste management, chemical production and processing, nuclear power plant maintenance, occupational safety, and quality assurance auditing. In 2008, Director Jackson began his career at DOEE, starting as a hazardous waste inspector before being promoted to Associate Director of the Toxic Substances Division and Deputy Director of the Environmental Services Administration. Director Jackson was instrumental in establishing several new DOEE programs, including the Rail Safety and Emergency Response Division, the Indoor Mold Inspection and Compliance Program, and the Site Remediation and Response Program. Director Jackson recently served as DOEE’s Interim Director, providing strategic guidance and leadership to a workforce of more than 450 environmental professionals and overseeing the daily operations of five administrations that work collaboratively to protect the environment and conserve natural resources in the District. A proud veteran, Director Jackson served more than two decades in the U.S. Navy as a nuclear-trained submariner.