Woodside Credit Partners with Barrett-Jackson for Success at Palm Beach Auction

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Woodside Credit, a leading classic and exotic car financing company, once again partnered with Barrett-Jackson at its Palm Beach Auction at the South Florida Fairgrounds. The event was an overwhelming success, attracting car enthusiasts worldwide and setting new benchmarks for vintage car sales and financing.

The auction, held April 13-15, attracted attendees with an extraordinary lineup of classic, vintage, and rare automobiles. The auction featured iconic vehicles such as pristine muscle cars, luxurious exotics, elegant classics, and unique custom builds. Car collectors and enthusiasts traveled from all over the world to the Sunshine State to participate in this exciting automotive lifestyle event.

As a trusted partner of Barrett-Jackson, Woodside plays a pivotal role in facilitating classic car financing for attendees at every auction. With its deep understanding of the market, Woodside provides tailored financing solutions to enable enthusiasts to acquire their dream cars. At Barrett-Jackson, Woodside Credit helps buyers bring their automotive dreams to life.

Woodside Credit's commitment to delivering personalized financing options ensures that every collector gets what works best for them. Its knowledgeable team of financing experts provide guidance and support, enabling buyers to seamlessly navigate the complex world of classic and exotic car financing. Having an on-site presence during Barrett-Jackson’s auctions shows buyers what makes the company different from other financing companies.

The 2023 Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction saw remarkable sales, with several vehicles achieving record-breaking prices. Desirable Ferraris and iconic Mustangs were just some of the most popular sellers over the weekend.

The event built an environment that celebrated the automotive world's passion, artistry, and heritage. Additionally, it created a platform for everyone to exchange knowledge and indulge in their love for exceptional automobiles.

Woodside Credit is a trusted name in the vintage car community, offering tailored financing solutions that empower car enthusiasts to fulfill their automotive dreams. Woodside Credit will travel to Las Vegas, June 22-24, for Barrett-Jackson’s third collector car auction of the year.

Woodside Credit is a leading provider of classic and exotic car financing, offering customized loan programs for these distinctive vehicles. With a passion for the automotive industry, the company has helped car enthusiasts fulfill their dreams for over two decades. Its expertise, personalized service, and commitment to excellence have made Woodside a trusted name in the vintage car community.