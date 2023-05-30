Women in eDiscovery™ Expands Leadership Team

Organization fills newly created roles of director of programming, director of special events and director of charity

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women in eDiscovery, a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization that brings together women interested in technology related to the legal profession, announced today the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of three positions. Patti Zerwas has been named director of programming. Maribel Rivera has been named director of special events. Emily Bartkowicz has been selected as director of charity.



In the newly created role of director of programming, Patti Zerwas is responsible for initiating, implementing and evaluating programs according to the strategic objectives of the organization. Zerwas is a discovery project manager at Haynes and Boone. She has been a member of Women in eDiscovery since 2016 and has served most recently as the WiE South-Central regional director. She has held numerous positions with the Houston Chapter, including chapter director, assistant director, meetings director and secretary. She also served on the planning committees for the 2019 and 2022 Women in eDiscovery WiECON conferences.

“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to continue to support Women in eDiscovery as the new programming director,” states Zerwas. “I’m looking forward to helping to facilitate the goals of WiE to empower and provide educational and leadership opportunities to the membership of our organization.”

In the new role of director of special events, Maribel Rivera organizes the planning and execution of various events, ensuring everything runs smoothly and efficiently. Rivera is vice president of strategy and client engagement at the Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists, overseeing the global community and ACEDS partnership network. Rivera has been a member of WiE since 2010 and previously served on the board of Women in eDiscovery New York from 2013 to 2016 as chapter meetings director. She has also supported Women in eDiscovery events at conferences such as Legalweek and most recently served on the marketing committee for the 2022 WiECON held in San Diego.

“I’m honored to take on the role of director of special events for Women in eDiscovery,” says Rivera. “I aim to work with the executive board and local contacts to plan global events that impact our members’ professional careers. Working closely with the director of programming, the director of charity and the local chapters, my first task is to work on a global strategic plan and execute events that showcase our mission and values. Let’s make these events unforgettable and empower Women in eDiscovery members to achieve their professional goals!”

Emily Bartkowicz, as director of charity, will manage the planning, organization and direction of WiE’s charitable operations and programs. Bartkowicz is a 20-year veteran of the legal industry and currently serves as the litigation support manager at Akerman LLP. She has been involved in Women in eDiscovery for the last four years, including helping to establish the Miami Chapter, serving as the chapter director and serving on the 2022 WiECON planning committee.

“I owe so much of my personal and professional development to WiE and am extremely honored to continue my service as the director of charity,” states Bartkowicz. “I have long been a proponent of giving back to the community and supporting the great work done by nonprofits. I look forward to building relationships and providing support to organizations that share WiE’s mission: providing opportunities to women to grow both personally and professionally.”

“We are excited to expand our leadership team by adding these new roles, which will help better serve the WiE community and legal tech industry,” describes Jackie Rosborough, executive director of Women in eDiscovery. “We look forward to leveraging the experience and creativity these talented and passionate women bring to their new roles.”

WiE is looking to continue to expand the leadership team with the following positions:

IT specialist

Director of marketing and communications

If you are interested in joining Women in eDiscovery’s leadership team or to learn more about the open positions, please contact ED@womeinediscovery.org.

About Women in eDiscovery

Women in eDiscovery (www.womeninediscovery.org) is an organization that brings together women around the world who are interested in technology related to the legal industry. Its goal is to provide opportunities for businesswomen to grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and recognition.

Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Director of Marketing and Public Relations

Women in eDiscovery

pr@womeninediscovery.org

651.552.7753