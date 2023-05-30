Viral Vector Manufacturing Global Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth at a CAGR of ~19% by 2028 | DelveInsight

The global viral vector manufacturing market is expected to grow positively in the coming years due to the rising incidence of serious genetic disorders such as spinal muscular atrophy, hemophilia, retinitis pigmentosa, and others, the rising incidence of different cancer types, increasing popularity and research on gene and cell therapy, and growing concern over the sudden occurrence of epidemics and pandemics.

DelveInsight’s Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading viral vector manufacturing companies’ market shares, challenges, viral vector manufacturing market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market viral vector manufacturing companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global viral vector manufacturing market during the forecast period.

Notable viral vector manufacturing companies such as Oxford Biomedica, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Charles River Laboratories, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Batavia Biosciences, CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH, REGENXBIO Inc., BioNTech IMFS, AGC Biologics, ANDELYN BIOSCIENCES, INSTITUT MERIEUX, IDT Biologika, Lonza, Genezen, NecstGen, Avid Bioservices, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., VIROCELL BIOLOGICS, LTD., and several others, are currently operating in the viral vector manufacturing market.

In August 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, expanded its cell and gene therapy capabilities with the opening of its new viral vector manufacturing facility in Plainville, Mass.

In October 2021, Merck, a leading science and technology company, announced the opening of its second Carlsbad, California-based facility, significantly expanding its global CDMO footprint.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Overview

Viral vectors are extensively utilized by molecular biologists to transport genetic elements into cells. Viruses evolve specialized molecular pathways for the efficient transport of their genomes into infected cells via the transduction process. Viral vectors are used to deliver genetic material into target cells in numerous genetic, vaccine, and molecular biology applications. Virus vectors are also used to explore new therapeutic regions. Viruses and animal or insect cell cultures are used to create viral vectors.





Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Insights



North America is expected to account for the highest proportion of the viral vector manufacturing market in 2023, out of all regions. The viral vector manufacturing market in the region is expected to grow significantly due to the importance of key growth factors such as the increasing patient population suffering from genetic disorders, the rising incidence of cancer, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, the presence of key players, and rapid regulatory approval for new products.

Furthermore, various strategic viral vector manufacturing activities in the United States are expected to expand the viral vector manufacturing market during the forecast period. Kite, a Gilead Company, announced in October 2022 that the US FDA has authorized the company’s retroviral vector (RVV) manufacturing plant in Oceanside, California, for commercial production.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Dynamics

The growing number of people with genetic abnormalities who are receiving treatment in the form of gene and cell therapy through the use of viral vectors is a major driver driving the growth of the viral vector manufacturing market. Furthermore, because viral vectors offer numerous advantages such as high gene transduction efficiency, precise delivery of genes to target cells, induction of robust immune responses, and increased cellular immunity, among others, they are regarded as an appealing and appropriate vehicle for cancer therapy, which is critical in managing the rising incidence of various cancer types such as blood cancer, bladder cancer, and others.

However, biosafety issues associated with viral vectors and challenges associated with viral vector manufacturing may limit the overall viral vector manufacturing market growth.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic had a favorable impact on the viral vector manufacturing market. Due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 patients, a number of biotech and pharmaceutical businesses supported by the government and other significant organizations throughout the world were strongly focused on creating remedies in the form of COVID-19 vaccines. Later, firms such as AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson created COVID-19 vaccines that used viral vectors. Aside from these companies, many others are heavily involved in the development of viral vector-based vaccines for a variety of other indications. Nonetheless, the viral vector manufacturing market is expected to grow in the coming years.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Base Year 2022 Viral Vector Manufacturing Market CAGR ~19% Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Size by 2028 USD 1.9 Billion Key Viral Vector Manufacturing Companies Oxford Biomedica, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Charles River Laboratories, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Batavia Biosciences, CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH, REGENXBIO Inc., BioNTech IMFS, AGC Biologics, ANDELYN BIOSCIENCES, INSTITUT MERIEUX, IDT Biologika, Lonza, Genezen, NecstGen, Avid Bioservices, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., VIROCELL BIOLOGICS, LTD., among others

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Assessment

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Segmentation Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Segmentation By Type: Adenoviral Vectors, Adeno-Associated Viral (AAV) Vectors, Lentiviral Vectors, and Others Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Segmentation By Application: Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, and Vaccines Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Segmentation By End User: Research Organizations, Biotech And Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Viral Vector Manufacturing Market 7 Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

