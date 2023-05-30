Secretary Naig to Present the Mohr Family with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award

Fourth generation Iowa County farm family recognized for outstanding contributions to their community

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 30, 2023) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will present the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Mohr family during an event at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 2, at the Mohr family farm near Marengo.

This fourth-generation family farm is owned and operated by Alan and Sara Mohr with help from their children, Tyson, 16, and Easton, 12. In addition, the family recognizes Alan’s parents Barry and Marna Mohr, Sara’s brother Steven Warnick, farm employee Brett Pope, Sara’s father Dennis Shine, and many other neighbors, friends and family who have played an integral role in the farming operation.

The farm began when Alan’s grandfather, the late Ronald Mohr, took over the farm at the age of 12 with his mother after his father’s untimely passing. Alan's family bought the current homestead in 1944, but the family has been farming since 1891. They began feeding cattle in 1947 and built a new cattle barn in 2018, which was when Cornfed Farms, LLC was incorporated.

“For four generations, the Mohr family has led by example in being good stewards of their land and livestock. Their commitment to service extends beyond their own community, as they have positively impacted families all around the country,” said Secretary Naig. “The Mohrs embody the true character of Iowa agriculture, and I am pleased to present them with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award.”

The Mohr family grows corn and soybeans, runs a small cow-calf herd and maintains a 1,000-head cattle feedlot. Animal care is the top priority for the Mohrs, and the family has demonstrated this by ensuring that they are Beef Quality Assurance certified. They use a wide array of technologies to ensure their cattle are getting the best care possible. They utilize Performance Livestock Analytics, which provides up-to-the-minute precision on feed rations and rate of gain. They track water consumption by pen and maintain detailed health records.

The Mohrs also incorporate conservation practices into their operation by implementing grass waterways, utilizing no-till planting, and seeding cropland with cereal rye cover crops. They have been planting cover crops since 2010 and were one of the first producers in their area to incorporate them. Their operation also includes custom cover-crop application.

In addition to running their operation, the Mohrs are very involved in their community. Alan is a member of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the Iowa County Farm Bureau and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. He also serves as a board member of the Iowa County Cattlemen Association. Sara serves as the Trailblazers 4-H club leader, as a township trustee, and as an Iowa County Farm Bureau board member. She works for Grant Wood AEA and is involved with the Iowa County Agriculture in the Classroom and committees within their school district.

The Mohrs coordinated and transported 26 loads of supplies for relief efforts during the Kansas wildfires in 2017, which included thousands of tons of hay and fencing supplies. They also assisted with derecho clean-up efforts in Benton County in 2020. They are sponsors of the Iowa County Farm Bureau Food Drive and Ladora Community Development and host the Iowa County Annual Youth and Open Class Quality Beef Show. The Mohr family belongs to St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Williamsburg.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible through a partnership with the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers (CSIF) and The Big Show on WHO Radio. This award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment and their livestock and have demonstrated a commitment to their community. The award is named in memory of Gary Wergin, a long-time WHO Radio farm broadcaster who helped create the award.